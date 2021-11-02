Resolutions In November?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With two months left in this year, why wait until 2022 to set yourself up for success? Start focusing on your health now and get a head start… when everyone else is setting their resolutions, you'll be celebrating your successes!

It's no secret that two main areas to jumpstart your health are diet and exercise. "So many people don't realize that these two things go together," says Shelley Rael, Registered Dietitian. It's widely known that what we eat has a direct effect on our health. But people don't always realize that a better fitness routine can help too. And when combining diet and exercise to their routine, they see better results.

Deanna Goodwin, Owner of Board30 Albuquerque, a local fitness studio, agrees, "At Board30 we believe exercise should be enjoyable, not a punishment for eating. Find something you love that keeps you active." Board30 clients can expect a fun and welcoming environment with a resistance band workout that is a unique blend of cardio, strength training, calisthenics and stretching.

By making health a focus of your daily routine now, it can become a habit before the new year even begins. Eating healthier or exercising once in a while is great but doing these habits frequently and regularly is how you'll see real results.

Those wanting to try Board30 Albuquerque can book an introductory package at board30abq.com. Learn more about how Shelley can help and find articles/information at ShelleyRael.com.

ABOUT SHELLEY A. RAEL, MS RDN

Shelley A. Rael is a local dietitian who helps people have improved health, wellness and energy without dieting. Working with Shelley is individualized to your unique needs and she addresses your specific goals with a program customized for you to have success and life-long habits. For more information visit ShelleyRael.com.

ABOUT BOARD30 ALBUQUERQUE

Board30 Albuquerque offers a 30-minute, full-body, low impact HIIT style workout. The boutique studio allows for individual attention in a class setting and can be modified for any ability or fitness level. Located at 4801 Alameda Blvd. NE, Suite B, Albuquerque, NM, 87113. For more information visit board30abq.com. View a sample workout or rebroadcast here.

CONTACT:

Shelley A. Rael, MS RDN

505-373-0407

shelley@shelleyrael.com

Deanna Goodwin

505-375-4404

deanna@board30abq.com

