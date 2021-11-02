White Coffee Earns SQF Level 3 Certification

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 80 years, White Coffee, a family owned and operated company, has been committed to ensuring its coffee's quality—meeting the strictest standards—throughout the long journey from sourcing to brewing. White Coffee announces that the 2021 audit with Safe Quality Food Institute (SQF) resulted in a Level 3 certification (the highest level awarded) with a 97 percent audit score, earning the highest category "excellent" rating.

"Our team does a great job in ensuring that our customers receive excellent food-safe, consistent quality, products," said Jonathan White, Executive Vice President. "We are proud to earn this recognition and we will continue to improve our facility and manufacturing processes to offer state-of-the-art products in specialty, retail and foodservice channels."

The SQF Program is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program that is utilized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers world-wide. Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the SQF family of food safety and quality codes are designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain, from the farm to retail stores.

Level 1 SQF (Safe Quality Food) Certification is the "introduction" level to food safety. Level 1 certification requires the producer to be cognizant of and to implement fundamental food-safety controls. Level 2 SQF Certification is also known as the "Certified HACCP-Based Food Safety Plan." It incorporates the Level 1 requirements and adds Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) risk assessment and implementation. Level 2 is considered a food-safety plan.

Level 3 SQF Certification is a "Comprehensive Food Safety and Quality Management System." This level of certification includes the elements from Level 1 and Level 2, taking the process one step further, ensuring that action has been taken to correct or prevent poor quality or contamination through the HACCP process. SQF Institute is the single most trusted source for global food safety and quality certification, ensuring that White Coffee's manufacturing practices are held to the highest standard.

White Coffee has earned other important certifications including "Certified Organic" by Quality Assurance International, "Fair Trade" by Trans Fair USA, "Rainforest Alliance Certified" by Rainforest Alliance, and is "LEED Certified" by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and the U.S. Green Building Council. It is a member of the Specialty Coffee and National Coffee Associations; the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and its products are designated "Kosher" by the Orthodox Union. White Coffee's products are available in retail outlets and on-line at www.whitecoffee.com or by calling (800) 221-0140.

