Zynex Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

Zynex

2021 Third Quarter

Revenue increased 74% year over year to $34.8 million

Orders increased 70%

Record net income of $6.1 million ; Diluted EPS $0.17

Adjusted EBITDA $9.3 million

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Results Summary:

For the third quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $34.8 million, a 74% increase over the third quarter of 2020. Gross margins were 80% in the third quarter of 2021 and net income was $6.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had working capital of $59.6 million a 13% increase compared to June 30, 2021. Cash on hand was $35.4 million at the end of the third quarter. Cash increased by more than 9% during the quarter due to the Company posting record profitability.

President and CEO Commentary:

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO said: "I am excited about our order growth in the third quarter of 70% which we expect will continue to drive increasing revenue in 2021 and 2022. In the third quarter, we posted revenue of $34.8 million and net income of $6.1 million, both amounts are the highest in the history of the Company. We are pleased with our continued revenue growth and the related profitability as we continue to leverage the investments we've made in our sales organization over the past couple of years. There is a sizeable pain management market in the U.S. and worldwide that can benefit from our products and we are just scratching the surface of the addressable market.

In our Monitoring Solutions Division, our team just returned from the American Society of Anesthesiologists annual conference where we received positive feedback from clinicians and institutions on our CM-1500 Blood and Fluid Monitor. We expect to submit our next generation CM-1600 for FDA clearance within the next ninety days as our engineering team is making great progress.

We continue to advocate for pain patients, and for physicians to prescribe our NexWave technology as the first line of defense in treating chronic and acute pain without side effects. We are dedicated to promoting our technology in an effort to remove patient addiction and other side effects from prescription opioids."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance:

The estimated range for fourth quarter revenue is between $40.0 and $43.0 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $9.0 and $10.0 million. The revenue estimate is approximately 56% to 68% above 2020 fourth quarter revenue of $25.6 million.

Full year 2021 revenue is estimated between $130.0 and $133.0 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $22.7 and $23.7 million. The full year revenue estimate is approximately 62% to 66% above 2020 revenue of $80.1 million. Full year Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021 is approximately 66% to 73% compared to 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a fluid monitoring system for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our products on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)











September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020







ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$ 35,368

$ 39,173 Accounts receivable, net

24,234

13,837 Inventory, net

9,154

8,635 Prepaid expenses and other

1,102

1,378 Total current assets

69,858

63,023









Property and equipment, net

2,253

1,925 Operating lease asset

17,234

5,993 Finance lease asset

418

321 Deposits

584

347 Deferred income taxes

376

566 Total assets

$ 90,723

$ 72,175









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,669

4,717 Operating lease liability

2,416

2,051 Finance lease liability

115

77 Income taxes payable

1,577

280 Accrued payroll and related taxes

3,515

2,992 Total current liabilities

10,292

10,117 Long-term liabilities:







Operating lease liability

16,701

4,920 Finance lease liability

347

283 Total liabilities

27,340

15,320









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

37

36 Additional paid-in capital

38,220

37,235 Treasury Stock

(6,513)

(3,846) Retained earnings

31,639

23,430 Total stockholders' equity

63,383

56,855 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 90,723

$ 72,175

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

NET REVENUE















Devices $ 9,071

$ 5,301

$ 23,264

$ 13,026

Supplies 25,715

14,725

66,671

41,491

Total net revenue 34,786

20,026

89,935

54,517



















COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES















Costs of revenue - devices and supplies 6,837

4,296

19,990

11,758

Sales and marketing 13,083

9,425

40,662

21,817

General and administrative 6,820

4,896

18,503

12,990

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 26,740

18,617

79,155

46,565



















Income from operations 8,046

1,409

10,780

7,952



















Other expense















Interest expense (18)

(5)

(72)

(14)

Other expense, net (18)

(5)

(72)

(14)



















Income from operations before income taxes 8,028

1,404

10,708

7,938

Income tax expense 1,921

71

2,499

651

Net Income $ 6,107

$ 1,333

$ 8,209

$ 7,287



















Net income per share:















Basic $ 0.18

$ 0.04

$ 0.24

$ 0.22



















Diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.04

$ 0.23

$ 0.21





































Weighted average basic shares outstanding 34,768

34,486

34,805

33,564

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 35,493

35,476

35,583

34,715



ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 6,107

$ 1,333

$ 8,209

$ 7,287 Depreciation and Amortization* 201

305

711

470 Stock-based compensation expense 532

730

1,041

1,806 Restructuring/severance** -

-

318

- Interest expense and other, net 18

5

72

14 Non-cash lease expense *** 553

-

856

- Income tax expense 1,921

71

2,499

651 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,332

$ 2,444

$ 13,706

$ 10,228 % of Net Revenue 27%

12%

15%

19%















* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold ** Severance of former COO Giusseppe Papandrea which was fully expensed in Q1-2021







*** Amount expensed on new company headquarters on which no payments are due until 2022





