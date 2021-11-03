Bunker Labs Invites America to 'Go Beyond Gratitude' and Shop Veteran-Owned with their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for the holiday shopping season, Bunker Labs has released its Holiday Gift Guide. The guide features over 50 Veteran or military spouse-owned businesses, many with promo codes for holiday savings.

Bunker Labs is a national nonprofit organization with the mission of ensuring the military-connected entrepreneur and small business community has the network, tools, and opportunities they need to start and sustain successful ventures. We equip program participants with tools, insights, experts and resources to accelerate successes. (PRNewsfoto/Bunker Labs)

"We're so proud of the entrepreneurs in our Bunker Labs community this year. I know they've all worked hard to grow their businesses in the face of unprecedented challenges, and I'm glad we can take a moment to celebrate and recognize their hard work this holiday season," said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan.

The guide offers a convenient way for shoppers to discover and support military-connected small businesses across a range of categories, including food, beverage, home, and apparel. This holiday season, especially on Veteran's Day (November 11th) and Small Business Saturday (November 27th), we encourage shoppers to "go beyond gratitude and shop Veteran-owned".

Featured Veteran and military spouse vendors include:

Assault Forward : 100% made-in-the- USA professional apparel accessories that spark conversations about military service : 100% made-in-the-professional apparel accessories that spark conversations about military service

Busy Baby : Stop "playing fetch" with your baby's thrown toys with Busy Baby's Shark Tank-featured tether playmat : Stop "playing fetch" with your baby's thrown toys with Busy Baby's Shark Tank-featured tether playmat

Fortis et Fidelis : Military-themed apparel that uses proceeds to provide gold-star families with memorial coins : Military-themed apparel that uses proceeds to provide gold-star families with memorial coins

Joshica Beauty : Natural hair and skincare brand celebrating 4C hair and self-care : Natural hair and skincare brand celebrating 4C hair and self-care

Mavette : Handmade Italian-made footwear designed by a woman for women : Handmade Italian-made footwear designed by a woman for women

Outpatch : Give where you go! Travel patches perfect for backpacks or jackets. A portion of proceeds goes to local grassroots charities. : Give where you go! Travel patches perfect for backpacks or jackets. A portion of proceeds goes to local grassroots charities.

Pretty Thai : Gluten-free big flavor Thai sauces and spices chef-made from authentic ingredients : Gluten-free big flavor Thai sauces and spices chef-made from authentic ingredients

Red Oxx : Unique exercise and travel bags, apparel, and accessories with a jump master and parachute rigger's design influence : Unique exercise and travel bags, apparel, and accessories with a jump master and parachute rigger's design influence

Southern Elegance Candle Company : Scented candles that evoke wholesome memories of growing up in the south : Scented candles that evoke wholesome memories of growing up in the south

Temple Massager: Troop-tested temple massaging device to reduce facial tension and jaw-clenching : Troop-tested temple massaging device to reduce facial tension and jaw-clenching

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members start their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur and small business owner in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

