PrimeKey Nominated to Join Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeKey, a leading provider of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital signature solutions, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. PrimeKey was nominated for its flexible enterprise PKI and certificate management solution, EJBCA, which integrates with Microsoft Intune as part of Microsoft Endpoint Manager, its unified endpoint management solution.

"PrimeKey EJBCA is one of the most popular PKI certificate issuing and management solutions in the world for establishing trusted identities and secure communication in any environment and use case," said Harry Haramis, general manager, PrimeKey. "PrimeKey is proud to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, as we collaborate with Microsoft to securely enable the shift to remote work, the rise of Zero Trust security, and other emerging digital transformation initiatives."

PrimeKey EJBCA integrates with Microsoft Intune to provide third-party PKI and certificate management, which organizations can use to enroll user, device and mobile certificates which can be used for client authentication (i.e. access to Wi-Fi networks and VPN). PrimeKey EJBCA Enterprise supports multiple SCEP aliases, which allows an organization the flexibility to easily configure different certificate profiles for Intune SCEP enrollment.

"For us, PrimeKey was a scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use solution that enabled our organization to remotely enroll and authenticate Intune managed devices for students and faculty across multiple school districts and counties," said Steven Duckworth, Chief Microcomputer Technical Support Specialist, Erie 1 BOCES. "There was the potential for integrating a full-lifecycle certificate management solution to be a heavy lift, especially from the technical side, but it was definitely not an issue – PrimeKey made it easy, every step of the way."

PrimeKey EJBCA can be deployed on-premises as a software or hardware appliance, or onto Microsoft Azure with full support for Azure Key Vault to protect CA keys.

"Customers need to be confident that their sensitive data, employees' identities, applications, infrastructure, and endpoints are always secure," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "We've invested in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to provide customers with more options that meet their unique security requirements."

About PrimeKey

PrimeKey is one of the world's leading PKI and signing solutions providers and has developed several innovative products, including EJBCA® Enterprise, SignServer Enterprise, PKI Appliance, PrimeKey SEE and Identity Authority Manager. As of June 2021, PrimeKey is part of Keyfactor.

As a pioneer in open-source security software, PrimeKey provides global businesses and organizations the ability to implement vital security solutions, such as e-ID, e-Passports, authentication, digital signatures, unified digital identities and validation. PrimeKey products are Common Criteria and FIPS-certified, the company's internal processes are ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001 certified and it has numerous Webtrust/ETSI and eIDAS-audited customers.

PrimeKey has offices in Stockholm, Sweden; Aachen, Germany; Paris, France; San Mateo, USA; and Melbourne, Australia. With a global network of technology and reselling partners, PrimeKey supports a customer roster that includes industry-leading companies and institutions across the IT, telecommunications, industry, finance and public sectors. For more information, please visit www.primekey.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

