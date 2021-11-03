Sempra Infrastructure Announces Key Executive Appointments

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure announced today key executive leadership appointments following the consolidation of Sempra LNG and Infraestructura Energética Nova S.A.P.I. de C.V. (IEnova) with a view towards creating a larger platform to capture new opportunities that support the clean energy transition and invest in the energy systems of the future.

Justin Bird, currently chief executive officer (CEO) for Sempra LNG, has been named CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. In his role, Bird will lead the North American energy company as it works to create scale, unlock portfolio synergies, drive growth and help facilitate the global energy transition through three growth platforms: clean power, energy networks, and LNG and net-zero solutions.

"Sempra Infrastructure is well positioned to continue the development of large-scale energy infrastructure, and we plan to build on that momentum as we innovate and explore opportunities in new technologies while supporting the energy needs of our customers in the U.S., Mexico and around the world," said Bird. "We are excited to have assembled a highly talented and proven leadership team with demonstrated ability of developing and executing world-class infrastructure projects."

Dan Brouillette, former U.S. Secretary of Energy, has joined the executive team as president of Sempra Infrastructure. Brouillette brings an extensive leadership background in the public and private sector, having served in key leadership roles at USAA, Ford Motor Company, and federal and state governmental agencies.

Tania Ortiz Mena, currently CEO of IEnova, has been named group president, clean power and energy networks. In her role, Ortiz Mena will lead the company's activities related to clean power generation, as well as natural gas transportation and distribution, and fuel storage facilities in North America.

Reporting to Ortiz Mena will be Carlos Barajas, senior vice president and chief business officer for clean power, and Carlos Mauer, senior vice president and chief business officer for energy networks.

Lisa Glatch, currently president and chief operating officer of Sempra LNG, has been named president, LNG and net-zero solutions, where she will lead the company's business activities related to LNG infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon sequestration and next-generation energy technologies.

Also reporting to Bird will be Carolyn Benton Aiman, senior vice president and chief legal officer; Randall Clark, senior vice president and chief human resources officer; and Faisel Khan, senior vice president and chief financial officer. Each previously held similar roles at Sempra LNG.

"We are confident that our executive leadership will continue operating and developing the next generation of infrastructure with an unwavering focus on safety," added Bird.

Last month, Sempra completed the sale of a non-controlling, 20% interest in Sempra Infrastructure to KKR. Sempra Infrastructure investments include more than 1,500 megawatts of clean power, more than 4,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution pipelines, 12 million tonnes per annum of natural gas liquefaction in operations, plus a leading growth platform for energy infrastructure in North America. Sempra Infrastructure develops, builds, operates and invests in critical infrastructure to meet the world's energy and climate needs.

About Sempra Infrastructure

At Sempra Infrastructure, we deliver energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of our assets in North America, we are dedicated to enabling the energy transition and beyond. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, our more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions, that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit www.SempraInfrastructure.com.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions with respect to the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "under construction," "in development," "target," "outlook," "maintain," "continue," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: decisions, investigations, regulations, issuances or revocations of permits and other authorizations, and other actions by (i) the Comisión Federal de Electricidad, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other regulatory and governmental bodies and (ii) states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions in the U.S., Mexico and other countries in which we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects and acquisitions and divestitures, including risks in (i) the ability to make a final investment decision, (ii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iii) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, and (iv) obtaining the consent of partners or other third parties; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and proceedings, and arbitrations; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow on favorable terms and meet our substantial debt service obligations; actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; expropriation of assets, failure of foreign governments and state-owned entities to honor their contracts, and property disputes; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, acts of terrorism, information system outages or other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires or subject us to liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance, may be disputed by insurers or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of natural gas; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on capital projects, regulatory approvals and the execution of our operations; cybersecurity threats to the storage and pipeline infrastructure, information and systems used to operate our businesses, and confidentiality of our proprietary information and personal information of our customers and employees, including ransomware attacks on our systems and the systems of third-party vendors and other parties with which we conduct business; volatility in foreign currency exchange, inflation and interest rates and commodity prices and our ability to effectively hedge these risks; changes in tax and trade policies, laws and regulations, including tariffs and revisions to international trade agreements that may increase our costs, reduce our competitiveness, or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on Sempra's website at www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure is not the same company as San Diego Gas & Electric or Southern California Gas Company, and neither Sempra Infrastructure nor any of its subsidiaries are regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Sempra Infrastructure

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sempra Infrastructure