Trial Lawyer Majed Nachawati Appointed Co-Lead Counsel in Litigation Over Weed Killer's Links to Parkinson's Disease Consolidated lawsuits in California seek justice for those exposed to paraquat

CONTRA COSTA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Majed Nachawati has been named co-lead counsel for consolidated litigation in California state court on behalf of people who have developed Parkinson's disease after exposure to paraquat-based herbicides including Gramoxone.

Mr. Nachawati was appointed by Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Edward G. Weil, who is presiding over the consolidated lawsuits in California state courts. The lawsuits allege that exposure to paraquat has caused Parkinson's disease in agricultural workers and others who use the product, as well as people who live near areas where the chemical is applied, and that manufacturers failed to warn about those dangers.

Mr. Nachawati is the co-founder of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati, a law firm that has taken the lead in high-profile product defect and personal injury litigation on a national level. That includes lawsuits against the makers and distributors of highly addictive opioid painkillers, PFAS "forever chemicals" that have tainted drinking water, and asbestos-laden talcum powder products.

"We're learning more and more about the lengths that manufacturers went through to hide the dangers of this chemical," Mr. Nachawati said of paraquat. "This litigation will play a critical role in ensuring that such abuses do not happen again."

The lawsuits name Gramoxone-maker Syngenta (SZSE: 000553) and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., which manufactured and sold Gramoxone. Chevron Phillips Chemical, better known as CPChem, is a 50-50 joint venture between Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Paraquat's dangers have been documented for decades. The chemical is deadly if even a small amount is swallowed. Medical studies have established links between paraquat and Parkinson's, an incurable and progressive brain disorder that leads to tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination.

Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. One of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation, Fears Nachawati was ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

214-420-6011

robert@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm