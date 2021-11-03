Tuesday's Virginia Election Shows School Choice Is Top Concern Among Parents And Voters LANDMARK SCHOOL CHOICE INITIATIVE TO GIVE VOTERS IN CALIFORNIA A CHANCE TO DECIDE WHERE THEIR CHILDREN ATTEND SCHOOL

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday's election in Virginia shows that education is a priority issue for voters. Californians now can seize the spotlight with the historic Educational Freedom Act Initiative now in circulation. The Educational Freedom Act, if approved by voters, would bring true school choice to all K-12 students in the state who choose to opt-into the proposed program.

"Tuesday's election in Virginia shows that parents are asserting their natural and legal right to direct the intellectual, moral and religious education of their children free of government coercion," said Mike Alexander, Chair, Californians for School Choice. "Under the Educational Freedom Act students would be able to attend any accredited private or religious school of their choice and save any money left over for college, vocational training or other qualified expense."

California currently has nearly 6.6 million K-12 students. Six million attend public schools, 471,000 attend private schools and another 84,000 homeschooled.

"The Educational Freedom Act is unique because it does not call for a means test," said Alexander. "It gives all students equal access to accredited schools that they might not be otherwise able to afford. There are no caps on the savings accounts."

The Educational Freedom Act has four key components:

An Educational Savings Account ("ESA") will be established for each K-12 child in California on request. The Act treats all K-12 California students equally.

Each year, that account will be credited with the student's share of what are known as Prop 98 funds. That share will rise to over $14,000 per year. The Act is designed to be tax neutral and does not impose any changes to public education. All programs under Prop. 98 will continue as before. Students who leave public school will have their fair share of Prop. 98 funds only, which will follow them to the accredited private school of their choice.

Parents can direct those funds to a participating public, charter, or accredited private or religious school. Private schools must be accredited and conform with local health and safety standards. There will be no curriculum or hiring requirements. There are no caps on the savings account.

Any unspent funds will accumulate and can be spent on college, vocational training or other qualified educational expense. Funds not spent by the time a student reaches age 30 will be returned to the treasury.

Californians for School Choice plans an aggressive statewide signature gathering effort to collect the signatures to qualify the initiative for the ballot. One million signatures are needed to qualify the initiative be placed on the November 2022 ballot. Proponents have 180 days to collect the signatures.

To request a petition to sign and collect signatures, go to https://www.californiaschoolchoice.org/

