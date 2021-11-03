Leader in dynamic cloud cost management extends support to Azure customers and enterprises running workloads across both AWS and Azure, including containers and Kubernetes

Yotascale Announces Multi-Cloud Container Cost Allocation and Optimization with Support for Microsoft Azure Leader in dynamic cloud cost management extends support to Azure customers and enterprises running workloads across both AWS and Azure, including containers and Kubernetes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotascale , the industry leader in dynamic cloud cost management, today announced the general availability of multi-cloud cost allocation for Microsoft Azure and AWS. Multi-cloud cost allocation extends Yotascale's leading cloud cost management software to Azure customers and to enterprises that are running workloads in both AWS and Azure, including containers and Kubernetes. Yotascale is already trusted by some of the largest and most sophisticated engineering teams in the world, including Zoom, Hulu, Klarna and Compass.

The new update from Yotascale adds full support for Azure cost analytics and allocation, including the ability to allocate costs of Kubernetes clusters running in Azure back to the teams who are deploying services in the cluster. It also adds a new set of optimization recommendations focused on containerized infrastructure that identifies when a service is reserving more capacity than it is using, and recommends a new reservation level that would reduce overall cluster costs.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, greater than 90% of enterprises will pursue a multi-cloud infrastructure and platform strategy. This makes it extremely important for business leaders to have a way to track and understand their cloud spending across all of their cloud platforms.

"Enterprises are realizing that there are pros and cons to every cloud platform and that it is advantageous to them to leverage more than one cloud for each unique purpose, including for containerized and non-containerized workloads," said Asim Razzaq, CEO, Yotascale. "We are proud to now offer Azure customers with many of the same benefits that our AWS customers have realized, empowering engineers and product teams to work together to hone their cloud computing for optimal cloud spend, reduced carbon footprint and maximum innovation."

Traditional methods of allocating costs of running containerized applications fall short due to the shared nature of resources that make it difficult to understand what is driving up costs. To help solve this, Yotascale has implemented shared cost allocation, which enables cloud costs to be divided up and assigned to teams or business units based on each team's consumption, solving a major pain point for teams tasked with managing cloud costs.

"Research has shown enterprises are struggling to understand how their cloud costs grow with their business and the first step is visibility," said Paul Nashawaty, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Without having visibility into your container environments, you can't truly understand how adding a new customer or deploying a new feature will impact your cloud bill. From what I have seen, Yotascale's multi-cloud support brings insights to prospects and delivers results for its enterprise customers."

Other features and benefits include:

Multi-pane view of business hierarchies by role, business structure, product design, or customer landscape

Role-based access control (RBAC) for better security

Ability to ingest data across clouds and for containerized and non-containerized workloads for single pane view of cloud costs

Budgeting and forecasting across Azure and AWS within one console

Alerts and notifications delivered directly to Slack, Microsoft Teams, or email

Some 76% of enterprises report that they are using more than one cloud provider, according to the Voice of the Enterprise Cloud, Hosting and Managed Services 2021 study by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Without adequate tooling or processes in place, the growing complexity of cloud-native apps can be in direct opposition to the desire to maintain visibility and ensure service level objectives," notes Liam Rogers, Research Analyst at 451 Research.

When it comes to Kubernetes cost analytics and optimization, Yotascale pulls in container level metrics along with the cost of the instances the containers are running on and calculates a cost for the container. Then, using other metadata, Yotascale can allocate the cost of containers to a Team, Product or Service along with other infrastructure costs for that service. In this way, Yotascale is unifying Kubernetes labels with traditional cloud resource tags to deepen the allocation model beyond anyone else on the market.

Yotascale is available for both AWS and Azure cost data now. To learn more, check out Yotascale at Cloud Field Day 12 on Friday, November 5th from 11am-12pm PT or meet Yotascale at the Marketplace Pavilion at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas from November 29th to December 3rd, or visit our website at www.yotascale.com.

About Yotascale

Yotascale optimizes the world's cloud computing spend by delivering dynamic cloud cost management with unmatched cloud observability, predictability and efficiency to help customers reduce their cloud spend by up to 50%. Designed for modern architectures at scale, Yotascale is the only solution that gives a complete view of multi-cloud infrastructure spend, including containers and Kubernetes, empowering engineering teams with the 95% accuracy for cost allocation, actionable recommendations and continuous cost anomaly detection.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Yotascale's global customers are industry leaders in video conferencing, video streaming, fintech, retail services and more. Learn more at https://www.yotascale.com/ or follow us on Twitter ( @yotascale ) and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/yotascale ).

Contact:

Colleen Martin

colleen@0to5.com

View original content:

SOURCE Yotascale