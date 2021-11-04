Made In The South Award Winners Announced

Garden & Gun's Annual Made in the South Awards Honor Artisans from Across the Region for the Twelfth Year and Announces 2022 Sponsor Explore Asheville

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden & Gun magazine announced the winners of its twelfth annual Made in the South Awards (MITSA), celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Drink, Food, Home, Style, Outdoors, and Crafts. This year's Overall Winner from the Drinks category, Wonderbird Spirits Artisanal Gin, made in Taylor, Mississippi, will be the recipient of a $10,000 cash prize and a prominent feature in the magazine's December 2021/January 2022 issue, on newsstands Wednesday, November 16.

David DiBenedetto, Garden & Gun's senior vice president and editor in chief, made the announcement last night at a celebratory cocktail party on the rooftop of The Loutrel Hotel in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. DiBenedetto and his team were joined by many of the competition's winners, finalists, and judges.

"We started the Made in the South Awards over a decade ago as a way to recognize the remarkable talent and creativity of artisans, makers, chefs, and designers from across the region, and each year are truly wowed by the entries," DiBenedetto says. "With our magazine's fifteen-year anniversary kicking off next year, we are planning a few new surprises to further highlight the skills and stories of the South's finest makers with our readers."

Additionally, during the celebratory evening, Garden & Gun announced that for the magazine's fifteenth anniversary, Explore Asheville will be the official sponsor of the 2022 Made in the South Awards, and the city of Asheville will act as the creative epicenter for next year's competition. Asheville, North Carolina, makers have garnered nine MITSA awards over the years, including a runner-up prize in this year's Craft category for Spoon + Hook. In 2020, Opie Way sneakers received recognition as the Overall Winner of the Style category.

"The creative spirit that embodies Asheville, North Carolina, draws visitors from around the world. Asheville's long legacy of innovation and artistry was born initially out of the isolation of the magnificent Blue Ridge Mountains and evolved into a leading creative hub fueled by the makers, artists, craftspeople, artisan food culture and entrepreneurial culture in this magical place," said Christian Bryant, Garden & Gun vice president and publisher. "We believe the muse of the mountains makes this vibrant city the perfect location to experience what Garden & Gun and Explore Asheville have in store for the 2022 Made in the South Awards next Fall - so make sure to mark your calendar."

To learn more about the winners and finalists—and how to purchase their products—pick up a copy of the December 2021/January 2022 issue of Garden & Gun, or visit https://gardenandgun.com/madeinthesouth2021

