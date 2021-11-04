Philadelphia Eagles Kicks Off Optimal Oral Health Care with Dudhat Dental Group

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LANAP-trained clinician, Dr. Dilip Dudhat, recently announced a multi-year partnership between Dudhat Dental Group and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dudhat Dental Group is the Official Dentist of the Philadelphia Eagles. Dudhat Dental Group has been providing comprehensive and compassionate care in Southeastern PA for 23 years, including the regenerative LANAP protocol - an FDA-cleared laser treatment for gum disease - since 2013.

We use state-of-the-art technology, such as the PerioLase® MVP-7™ laser, to help patients get back in the game faster

"We feel incredibly privileged to be safeguarding the oral health of one of the most loved NFL teams," said Dr. Dudhat, Dudhat Dental Group. "Our office uses state-of-the-art technology, including the PerioLase® MVP-7™ dental laser, manufactured by Millennium Dental Technologies to help patients and players heal more quickly and get them back in the game faster."

Helping the Eagles maintain optimal oral health can also impact total health. Dr. Dudhat is one of select clinicians world-wide who is trained on the regenerative LANAP protocol, the gold standard of laser gum disease treatment.

Gum disease affects over 80% of US adults and is linked to heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's, pregnancy complications, and increased severity of COVID-19.

When given the option, over 90% of patients choose the LANAP protocol to treat their gum disease.

"I have had gum disease for over 20 years. I had traditional surgery once and just didn't want to go through that again even though my dentist recommended it," remarked Tanya S. "When I learned about the LANAP protocol as a new treatment option, I jumped at the chance to save my teeth. It really didn't hurt!"

"The PerioLase MVP-7 dental laser has changed the game in our practice. The LANAP and LAPIP protocols are highly effective, less painful treatments that are helping to improve our patients overall health. It's a win-win!" concludes Dr. Dudhat.

About Dudhat Dental Group

With over 30 locations across the Greater Philadelphia Area, Dudhat Dental Group has been providing comprehensive and compassionate care in Southeastern PA for 23 years, and has been LANAP trained since 2013. Dr. Dudhat and his hand-picked team of health care professionals are devoted to providing families with unparalleled smile results, and superior service designed to optimize health.

