eHealth, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. View the full press release in PDF.

The news release and earnings presentation can be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehealthinsurance.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A webcast and conference call will be held today, Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results. The live webcast and supporting presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of eHealth's website at http://ir.ehealthinsurance.com. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 930-8066 for domestic callers and (253) 336-8042 for international callers. The participant passcode is 2061569. A telephone replay will be available two hours following the conclusion of the call for a period of seven days and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The call ID for the replay is 2061569. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of eHealth's website.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

650-210-3111

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

