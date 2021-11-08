HEADLINE: Provable Markets enhances its advisory board with appointment of financial services pioneer Caroline O'Connell

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provable Markets is honored to formally welcome Caroline O'Connell to its advisory board. O'Connell joins the Provable team at a pivotal time in the company's growth, bringing with her over 20 years of executive experience in public Fortune 500 global companies across the financial services, wealth management, and insurance industries. Her appointment complements the existing advisory team—which comprises leading academics and successful entrepreneurs with expertise in the fields of computer science, mechanism design, networking, and cryptography—strengthening the company's access to unparalleled advice and insight at the intersection of finance and technology.

Caroline O'Connell

Thomer Gil, Co-Founder and President of Provable Markets states "Caroline's unrivaled experience and track record as a thoughtful visionary aligns perfectly with Provable's long-term goals and mission. Above all else, Caroline brings with her a foundation of values and character that are ultimately at the core of what we are building within our company. We could not be more thrilled to have Caroline join the Provable team."

Caroline joins the advisory board of Provable Markets just as the company has been approved for Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) membership to operate as a broker-dealer, and is pending approval of its Form ATS with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate its novel financing marketplace, Aurora.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Provable Markets Advisory Board'', says Caroline. "The cryptographic technology deployed by the company, paired with the brilliance and character of the founders and team, is truly market-differentiating and inspirational. I look forward to helping the company achieve the amazing growth that I believe it's capable of."

About Caroline O'Connell

Caroline is an Independent Director and member of the Compensation Committee of Kingwood Acquisition Corp., a New York Stock Exchange-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on the wealth management industry. She is also a senior advisor and member of the Omega Network for Omega Venture Partners, and member of the Strategic Advisory Board of FTV Capital.

Most recently, Caroline was a member of the Operating Committee and the first Chief Strategy and Customer Experience Officer of Equitable.

Prior to Equitable, Caroline sat on the Operating Committee of BNY Mellon and the Executive Committee of BNY Mellon Investment Services, which represented $12B+ of the company's $15B+ in revenue, where she was the first Chief Marketing Officer. Prior roles under the BNY Mellon umbrella saw Caroline as the first Global Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at BNY Mellon Pershing. She built Pershing's marketing function from the ground up and also led strategy, communications, the chief of staff function for the Chief Executive Officer, innovation, and product management.

Caroline is active in industry organizations and board service. She is a member of Extraordinary Women on Boards, and is a founding member of the Outthinker Chief Strategy Officer Network and Chair of its Advisory Board. She was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Securities Industry Institute® (SII), sponsored by SIFMA, at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a member of the SIFMA Private Client Services Committee, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI). She was also a member of the Financial Communications Society Marketing Leadership Roundtable.

About Provable Markets

Provable Markets is a New York-based broker-dealer and ATS (pending SEC registration) committed to providing an offering that optimizes efficiency, advances technology, and maximizes returns for its customers—and their customers. Provable Markets believes in fairness and equal access for all market participants to fundamentally grow markets without the risks typically associated with information leakage and other contributors to market friction. In partnership with its Amsterdam-based sister, Provable Labs , and with the highest levels of integrity and fairness, the company brings research and advice from top-tier academic institutions and thought leaders together with real-world expertise from finance and technology veterans who have track records in building innovative and thoughtful solutions.

For more information, please visit us at provablemarkets.com or via email at info@provablemarkets.com .

SOURCE Provable Markets LLC