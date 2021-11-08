The world's number one coffee liqueur(1) is celebrating impromptu moments that bring joy to the everyday with the largest multi-channel campaign in the brand's history.

Kahlúa® Launches New "Stir Up Your Routine" Campaign Inspired by the Need to Take a Break from the Mundane this Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kahlúa announced its newest campaign, "Stir Up Your Routine," to encourage fans to liven up their day-to-day. In the world of always-planning, box-checking and back-to-back video conferencing, our lives have become ruled by our routines. In its new multi-channel campaign, Kahlúa taps into its playfully colorful persona to create scenes designed to inspire a new approach to routines.

In the campaign's hero film, a group of friends, at what looks like the foot of a mountain, are sharing an après ski moment with Kahlúa cocktails. As the camera zooms out, the snow and "mountain" are shown to actually be a pile of snow gathering in a front yard created by a snowblower. A playful display of how to inject a little more fun into our routines this winter and liven up our everyday.

In a second piece of content slated to launch later this season, Kahlúa stirs up the weekly grocery haul that has become a stagnant routine in all our lives. Opening on a pair of high heels, music starts to play as the heels begin to match the rhythm of the beat. A second pair of shoes mimics the steps of the heels as the two pairs of legs move in sync before the heels lift off the ground, disappearing from view. The camera pans out revealing a couple dancing down the grocery store aisle and pulling off an impressive pose as they reach for a bottle of Kahlúa, adding a boost of playfulness to an otherwise mundane daily task.

"There's nothing less inspiring than shoveling after a big storm or your weekly grocery haul," said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, Kahlúa at Pernod Ricard USA. "After two years of sameness, there's no better time than the holidays to try to liven things up. The new 'Stir Up Your Routine' campaign showcases how important – and easy – it is to liven up our everyday with more impromptu, playful moments."

Behind the brand's newest campaign is the stellar performance Kahlúa experienced in fiscal 2021, +13.8% vs. the previous year2 as a result of shifting consumer consumption behaviors. The coffee liqueur brand continues to grow within the cordials' category, +13.9% vs. the previous year2, as cordials became a go-to option for those moments when consumers are looking for an evening treat. While the core Kahlúa offering is the main driver of growth, the brand sees continued momentum from recent innovations like the Kahlúa Blonde Roast Style and Kahlúa Ready-to-Drink Espresso Martini.

"The holiday season is one of the brand's top selling periods and we wanted to keep the positive momentum going," said Tamara Urukalo, Vice President of Global Marketing, The Absolut Company. "Demand for the espresso martini, both at home and at bars and restaurants, continues to hold a top spot as one of the season's most popular cocktails, and families across the world are getting ready to host friends and family for the holidays – hopefully with a delicious Kahlúa cocktail in-hand."

The campaign will launch online across digital and streaming channels with content that demonstrates how to stir up your routine with Kahlúa. Fans can also find additional inspiration on Kahlúa's website – Kahlua.com – to bring a boost of playfulness to holiday celebrations with additional Kahlúa cocktails.

To view "Stir Up Your Routine" in full, check out Kahlúa's YouTube page. Follow along at @Kahlua and Kahlua.com for the latest from the coffee liqueur and its new holiday campaign.

