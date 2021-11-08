VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare today announced the launch of PDF Reader, a PDF viewing tool specifically designed for a unique electronic reading experience that enhances workflow productivity and collaboration in remote work settings.

Wondershare Launches PDF Reader to Streamline Workflow

"Wondershare PDF Reader fills a crucial gap for PDFelement users who need a fast and light tool for reading and reviewing documents," said Gary, Product Manager of PDFelement. "Many users have asked for a lighter utility that offers an immersive reading experience with 3D, dark, light, eye protection, and other modes. Our goal was to create a tool that offers a collaborative experience for desk-less and remote workers… and we got the job done!"

Wondershare PDF Reader Key Features

Wondershare PDF Reader offers a range of new features, with a few overlaps with the more robust PDFelement:

PDF reading: The primary function is to provide a comprehensive set of reading tools in a lightweight application that is fast and responsive. Wondershare PDF Reader can handle any heavy PDF workload with ease.

Annotations and collaborative commenting: Extensive markup tools such as highlighting, pencil and shape tools, sticky notes, and text boxes allow you to accurately annotate documents. Comments turn into conversations when collaborating with others on the same file.

Multiple reading modes: Parchment, light/dark, 3D, eye protection, etc. offer the reader different ways to view content based on preferences, ambient lighting conditions, night-time reading, and more.

Sign PDFs with handwritten electronic signatures: Offers three ways to create handwritten signatures. Apply saved signatures to documents with one click. Use PDF Reader to view, fill, and sign forms with zero effort.

Screenshots: Capture important sections of documents as you read them. Use them for studying and future references, or use them in PDFelement to add them to other PDF documents or create a compilation of your screenshots.

Availability and Compatibility

Wondershare PDF Reader is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7(64-bit OS). Users can read, create, annotate and sign PDFs for free. Free trial is now available on Wondershare website.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

