Axellio Selected for $4.97 Million U.S. Army Cyber Security Contract

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axellio, an innovator in cyber security threat detection and response solutions, today announced it has been awarded a $4.97 million contract to continue expanding the U.S. Army's Garrison Defensive Cyberspace Operations Platform (GDP). The contract is designed to make the GDP more portable, enabling it to be rapidly deployed anywhere in the world.

Axellio, in conjunction with World Wide Technology (WWT), was selected for the contract by the U.S. Army. Axellio has broad experience in working on the GDP, as it is currently expanding the number of GDP version 3 installations at select Army Garrison bases around the world. This next evolution, under this contract, will be GDP version 4, providing defense cyber tools in a portable formfactor for quick deployment in any environment.

Under terms of this contract, Axellio will use its PacketXpress Packable Edition (PPX) as a hyper-converged solution to give the platform portability, while enhancing processing and storage capabilities. The GDP was originally designed to monitor, detect, and analyze anomalous behavior and intrusions on the Army's Garrison networks via a permanent deployment.

"I am extremely proud of our team for the work it did on the earlier versions of this cyber security system for the Army," said Bill Miller, CEO, Axellio. "Axellio was very successful in operationalizing this groundbreaking platform, and we are now able to apply this valuable experience to making this system more nimble, enabling it to help the Army outmaneuver the enemy virtually anywhere."

"Giving the GDP the capability to be portable is a critical requirement, as it enables the Army to protect its networks while quickly bringing combat power against our adversaries," said Lt. Col. Bradley Son, Product Manager for Cyber Platforms and Systems at the Army's Defensive Cyber Operations. "This is an essential capability in the 21st century, as the battlefield is changing faster than ever before. Axellio demonstrated its technology meets and exceeds the Army's requirements for this portable version of the GDP."

About Axellio

Axellio is a cyber security company and innovator in threat detection and response solutions based on their high-performance PacketXpress platform for real-time and historical network traffic analysis. Addressing security operations of defense, intelligence, and commercial enterprise markets, Axellio delivers solutions that combine common, off-the-shelve hardware with open source and commercial software to deliver the most comprehensive and economical security solutions. Axellio also provides assessment, engineering, and integration services as well as operational support services such as deployment, configuration, and education services. Learn more about Axellio at www.Axellio.com

Contact:

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

Phone: (321) 473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

View original content:

SOURCE Axellio