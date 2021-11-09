DLA Piper advises Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. in US$230 million IPO

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. in its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

Barclays and Stifel, Nicolaus, & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers.

"We were pleased to utilize our market-leading SPAC capabilities, as well as our wide-ranging capital markets experience, to advise Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. on its IPO," said Joseph Fore, who led the DLA Piper deal team.

In addition to Fore (Austin), the DLA Piper team advising Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. included partner Jeffrey Selman (San Francisco), chair of the firm's SPAC Transactional practice, and associates Drew Valentine, Austin Patterson and Danielle Snow (all of Austin).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

