Mana Common Announces Full Programming For Miami Art Week 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moishe Mana's Mana Common inaugurates the Flagler Street Art Festival, Miami Mural Festival and NFT BZL conference for Miami Art Week, making its official comeback following a year of covid-related cancellations. The week-long programming aims to disrupt the high-class exclusivity associated with the fine art fairs that take place in Miami Beach by hosting events that are free and open-to-the-public. Mana Common is pushing to democratize the art-world by installing masterpieces in the high-traffic, walkable Wynwood and Flagler District neighborhoods.

"We're experiencing the renaissance of the Flagler District and concretization of Wynwood as Miami's premier destination for nightlife and entertainment," says Moishe Mana, CEO of Mana Common. "As our culture evolves and digital novelties emerge, so do new destinations. South Beach has become a thing of the past. This year, we're making the art market more equitable through an inclusive and accessible program."

The Mana Common Miami Art Week programming includes:

NFT BZL ( November 30 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ): A first-of-its-kind day-long symposium being held in downtown Miami's FTX Arena. The conference aims to educate and inspire its audience on NFTs and their impact. Attendees will witness and engage with key collaborators and thought leaders discussing the transition from web 2.0 to web 3.0, how NFT's are disrupting the art industry and how to invest in NFT's, among many other topics. The program is set to include panels, fireside chats, digital galleries, auctions and new product announcements. Speakers include Gary Vaynerchuck, Tim Draper , Miami Mayor Francis Suarez , Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava , Alex Mashinsky , YesJulz, Justin Blau , and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, please www.nftbzl.com . A first-of-its-kind day-long symposium being held in downtownFTX Arena. The conference aims to educate and inspire its audience on NFTs and their impact. Attendees will witness and engage with key collaborators and thought leaders discussing the transition from web 2.0 to web 3.0, how NFT's are disrupting the art industry and how to invest in NFT's, among many other topics. The program is set to include panels, fireside chats, digital galleries, auctions and new product announcements. Speakers include Gary Vaynerchuck,MayorMayor, YesJulz,, and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, please

Miami Mural Festival ( November 29-December 5 ): Presented by Mana Public Arts , the event pushes the boundaries of street art with over 500,000 square feet of massive murals that surpass any existing installation in scale and significance. Produced by an impressive roster of artists, the murals are set to reinvigorate the street art character of Wynwood in the face of the increasing luxury residential development. Mana Common continues to be a major advocate for preserving the neighborhood's identity as a true culture and entertainment district, especially as Miami Beach grapples with strict nightlife regulations. In line with the public art platform's mission of advancing artistic rights, they'll be partnering with NiftyGateway to mint all of the works featured in the festival as NFTs to be put up for auction. Featured artists include Ron English , AVAF, Case MaClaim, Elle, Queen Andrea , Magnus Sodamin , FINOK and more. For more information, visit www.305muralfestival.com . Presented by, the event pushes the boundaries of street art with over 500,000 square feet of massive murals that surpass any existing installation in scale and significance. Produced by an impressive roster of artists, the murals are set to reinvigorate the street art character of Wynwood in the face of the increasing luxury residential development. Mana Common continues to be a major advocate for preserving the neighborhood's identity as a true culture and entertainment district, especially asgrapples with strict nightlife regulations. In line with the public art platform's mission of advancing artistic rights, they'll be partnering with NiftyGateway to mint all of the works featured in the festival as NFTs to be put up for auction. Featured artists include, AVAF, Case MaClaim, Elle,, FINOK and more. For more information, visit

Flagler Street Art Festival ( December 1-5 ): Presented in partnership with Urban Impact Lab, the week-long art celebration in the heart of downtown will unveil a series of attractions rooted in arts and tech, furthering the neighborhood's growth as an international hub for innovation. The festival will put a series of large-scale experiential digital art exhibitions on public display; unveil 15 new murals commissioned by Mana Public Arts to be live-painted throughout the week; debut illuMia, an interactive nighttime visual experience to be projected on the facades of Flagler District buildings; and showcase an installation by artist Isabel Englebert on climate change. As the art market experiences a major shift to include digital formats, the event invites the public to attend NFT workshops and experience NFT music along the Flagler District corridor. Additionally, the event will feature a sponsored beer Garden and food and beverage options. For more information, visit www.flaglerstreetartfestival.com . Presented in partnership with Urban Impact Lab, the week-long art celebration in the heart of downtown will unveil a series of attractions rooted in arts and tech, furthering the neighborhood's growth as an international hub for innovation. The festival will put a series of large-scale experiential digital art exhibitions on public display; unveil 15 new murals commissioned byto be live-painted throughout the week; debut illuMia, an interactive nighttime visual experience to be projected on the facades ofDistrict buildings; and showcase an installation by artiston climate change. As the art market experiences a major shift to include digital formats, the event invites the public to attend NFT workshops and experience NFT music along theDistrict corridor. Additionally, the event will feature a sponsored beer Garden and food and beverage options. For more information, visit

About Mana Common

Mana Common is a platform for neighborhood revitalization.

We believe that truly integrated neighborhoods, where residents can live, work, and play, are the wave of the future. As such, the divisions of Mana Common reflect the most basic elements upon which a community is built: Culture, Commerce, Technology, Property, Agriculture, and Social Impact.

The name, "Mana Common," originates from our belief that our world is becoming more and more connected. Rather than focusing on our differences, our shared humanity gives us common ground, common decency, and common knowledge upon which a truly thriving community ecosystem must be built.

Using the Mana Common process, we begin building community ecosystems long before any construction begins and continue to nurture them long afterwards. This allows for rapid, meaningful, permanent vitality for a neighborhood.

