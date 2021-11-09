Provention Bio Puts Type 1 Diabetes to the Test with Pledge Campaign for Diabetes Awareness Month

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced it's putting type 1 diabetes (T1D) to the test during Diabetes Awareness Month this November. The company is calling on the T1D community to take the #Type1TestedPledge to spread awareness about risk factors and the importance of screening people with a family history of T1D for early-stage, pre-symptomatic disease. Screening may reduce the risk of serious complications and life-threatening events such as diabetic ketoacidosis. It can also allow time to prepare for the onset of clinical disease and a lifetime of insulin administration and glucose monitoring.

(PRNewsfoto/Provention Bio, Inc.)

T1D is an autoimmune disease affecting 1.6 million Americans and another 300,000-400,000 Americans have early-stage disease, which may have no symptoms and go unnoticed while the insulin-producing cells are progressively destroyed. Family history puts people at up to 15 times greater risk of developing T1D. The disease can be detected in the earliest stages - before symptoms occur - through a blood test for certain autoantibodies. Data show 75% of people with these autoantibodies will go on to develop clinical, or insulin-dependent, T1D within five years, and their lifetime risk is almost 100%.

"The #Type1TestedPledge is deeply rooted in Provention Bio's mission to seek out and target autoimmunity early. It builds on our successful 'Type 1 Tested' campaign and national effort to redefine patient care in T1D," said Jason Hoitt, Chief Commercial Officer, Provention Bio.

The campaign will be featured on Type 1 Tested and other social media and digital channels, with support from leading patient advocacy organizations. People can get involved with the campaign by pledging to:

Learn more about the Type 1 Test

Start a conversation about T1D risk and early screening

Get Type 1 Tested if you have a family history of T1D

Connect with the T1D community

Go to www.type1tested.com to learn more about the #Type1TestedPledge campaign and join the Type 1 Tested community on Instagram and Facebook.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Company's pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

