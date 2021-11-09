Local Listings
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call

Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2021 third quarter and twelve-months results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:

TUESDAY, November 9, 2021

Time:

1:00 P.M. (ET)

Telephone number:

(877) 419-3678

International telephone number:

(614) 610-1910

Conference ID:

3794413

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.comAlternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on November 9, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 3794413.  The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-announces-conference-call-301414753.html

