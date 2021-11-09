Taiga Announces Appointment of Eric Bussières to the Role of Chief Financial Officer

Experienced senior leader joins revolutionary off-road EV company as it ramps up production capabilities

for its personal watercraft and snowmobile models

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga" or "Corporation") (TSX: TAIG), a leading manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles, announced today the appointment of Eric Bussières as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Corporation, effective November 15, 2021. To help ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Bussières will work closely with Taiga's current CFO Mark Orsmond, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until November 30, 2021.

Taiga Motors (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

"I would like to thank Mark for his hard work and dedication to Taiga and his contribution over the past year in our journey from a startup to becoming a publicly traded company, positioning us to begin production of our fully-electric line of inventive off-road vehicles," expressed Sam Bruneau, CEO and co-founder of Taiga. "With a strong transition plan in place, Mark's guidance will enable Eric to seamlessly assume the role of CFO, as we enter Taiga's next phase of growth."

Eric Bussières joins Taiga with nearly three decades of experience in finance and M&A. Having served in senior finance leadership positions since 2005, Eric Bussières is a recognized, results-driven and strategic leader. Prior to his appointment, Eric Bussières served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Uni-Select, where he managed the accounting, investor relations, tax, corporate finance, risk management and treasury departments of a $1.7 billion corporation with over 4,000 employees. Eric Bussières also spent over 10 years with CAE, a global leader in civil aviation, security, and healthcare services, where he held various positions that culminated in the role of Vice President Finance, Simulation Products, Civil Training and Services.



"Eric is a tremendous addition to Taiga's leadership team as we ramp up production of vehicles and build out our teams for global expansion," said Sam Bruneau, CEO and co-founder of Taiga. "His experience and successful track record as an executive at publicly traded companies with global operations makes him an ideal fit to lead Taiga's finance and strategic planning efforts that support our mission to accelerate electrification of off-road vehicles."



"I am delighted to join Taiga management team and appreciate the opportunity to build and lead the finance function in this innovative, fast growth company with a focus on value creation. Taiga is a true disruptor to the powersports industry, with a clear purpose to transform the way people explore the outdoors, without compromise," said Eric Bussières.

About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise.

https://www.taigamotors.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, expected timelines for achieving mass production capabilities, further supply chain disruptions, and the impact of such disruptions on ability to fulfil orders, and those described in the management's discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, and under "Risk Factors" in the final non-offering prospectus dated March 26, 2021, of Taiga (formerly Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.).

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation