CECO Environmental to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference in November

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) today announced that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Southwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 8:00 AM Central Time, held at the Westin Dallas Downtown, located at 1201 Main St.. Management also will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Management will review its year-to-date financial results, long-term outlook and the company's strategic roadmap to transform CECO into an environmentally focused, diversified industrial leader.

A live webcast and archived replay of management's presentation may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: www.cecoenviro/events.com and through the IDEAS conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com .

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

