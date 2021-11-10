Marking 25 years in Texas, SouthWest Water Company to do business statewide as Texas Water Utilities

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SouthWest Water Company (SWWC)—the second largest private water and wastewater utility company in Texas—will begin doing business in the Lone Star State as Texas Water Utilities (TWU). The business unit will continue to oversee operations of the systems currently named Midway Water Utilities, Inc.; Monarch Utilities I L.P.; Hornsby Bend Utility Company; Windermere Utility Company; and Mid-Tex Utilities.

Texas Water UtilitiesA SouthWest Water Company

Since 1996, SouthWest Water Company has been committed to Texas, currently servicing 133 water and 26 wastewater systems across 36 counties.

"Our deep Texas roots are a central part of how we do business, and it was important to have our Lone Star heritage reflected in the name of our operations," Jeffrey L. McIntyre, president of Texas Water Utilities, said. "I am thrilled for the direction Texas Water Utilities will take us as we build a better water utility together. Around here, we say, 'Water empowered. For Texans, by Texans.'"

Under Texas Water Utilities, which is approaching 180 employees in Texas, the company will continue to provide service to 43,000 water connections and 17,300 wastewater connections.

"The new name has been well received by our engineers, operators and staff," Rob MacLean, president and CEO of SouthWest Water Company, said. "We're proud to have a single name we can rally around, which is incredibly important as we work toward expanding our services in Texas."

SouthWest Water Company offers high-quality, reliable service to approximately 500,000 people in six states. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, SouthWest Water Company invested $24 million in water and wastewater system improvements in Texas last year and plans to far exceed that in 2021, reaching an expected total of $35 million by year's end. Through Texas Water Utilities, the company will continue to invest in infrastructure improvements to better serve the Lone Star State.

Current Texas customers will begin to see the new name when they receive their bill in December. Customers can stay up to date on changes by creating a customer portal account at www.swwc.com/myaccount . For more information about Texas Water Utilities, SouthWest Water Company and its subsidiaries, please visit www.swwc.com .

About SouthWest Water Company

Southwest Water Company provides a broad range of operations, maintenance and management services, including water production, treatment and distribution; wastewater collection and treatment; customer service; and utility infrastructure construction management. The company owns regulated water and wastewater utilities and, under contract, also serves cities, utility districts and private companies. SWWC offers high-quality, reliable service to approximately 500,000 people in six states. Additional information may be found on the company's website: www.swwc.com .

About Texas Water Utilities

Texas Water Utilities, a business unit of SouthWest Water Company, is the second largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in Texas, providing service to more than 43,000 water connections and 17,300 wastewater connections. Committed to Texas since 1996, Texas Water Utilities owns 133 water and 26 wastewater systems across 36 Texas counties. As a company with deep Texas roots, Texas Water Utilities employs almost 180 Texans who are dedicated to building a better water utility for Texas—together. Water empowered. For Texans, by Texans. Additional information may be found on the company's website: www.swwc.com.

Media Contacts:

Kat Griffith or Sarah Warnke

kgriffith@echristianpr.com or swarnke@echristianpr.com

Elizabeth Christian Public Relations

(512) 797-4002 or (214) 773-5594

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Water Utilities