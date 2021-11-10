Poda Releases First Monthly Newsletter

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce the release of its first monthly newsletter written by Poda Co-founder and Vice-President of Design, Ryan Karkairan.

The newsletter intends to share important analysis and insights from around the heat-not-burn industry and how they relate to Poda's ongoing business development.

Mr. Karkairan, who has over ten years of experience in the smoking industry, is fast becoming an emerging thought leader in the space. Mr. Karkairan commented, "I'm thrilled to be sharing my thoughts and insights of developments in this fast-moving and exciting industry. As a Co-founder and VP of Design here at Poda since its inception nearly seven years ago, I've developed a unique skill set and perspective that I hope will bring great value to investors and followers of this space. As we've worked towards our goal of creating a superior alternative to traditional smoking, we've learned so much about the challenges in the space and I believe it will provide tremendous value to share some of these insights through these newsletters."

ABOUT PODA HOLDINGS

Poda Holdings, Inc. ("Poda" or the "Company") is actively engaged in the global commercialization of Heat-not-Burn ("HnB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HnB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HnB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda's HnB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over 60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HnB cigarette. Poda's fully patented system is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that other HnB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Holdings believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions, and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Holdings can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda Holdings undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Holdings, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Holdings disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

