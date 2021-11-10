The Professional Beauty Association Reveals The 2022 North American Hairstyling Awards Finalist Collections

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is honored to announce the 33rd annual North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) finalists. NAHA is the most prestigious professional beauty competition in North America and honors the salon industry's top artists who push the boundaries of skill and artistry. 2022 is no exception with stunning collections ranging from edgy Avant Garde to the razor-sharp precision of Haircutting.
"The 2022 North American Hairstyling Award finalists showcase excellence, creativity, and technical ability," shares Nina Daily, PBA's Executive Director. "Year after year, we continue to be amazed by the level of talent and elevated artistry shown by these artists."
To win a coveted NAHA award, artists submit their collections in fourteen creative and inspirational categories of hair, makeup, and education excellence. Development of these collections often take months of envisioning, planning, and shooting.
Collections are judged anonymously in three rounds by a panel of esteemed hairdressers, makeup artists, educators, and experts – including Serge Normant, Danilo, Sam Villa, Vernon François, Robert Ham, Antoinette Beenders, Kevin Murphy, Michael DeVellis, Kris Sorbie, Errol Douglas, Tabatha Coffey, Robert Lobetta, Tippi Shorter, and more.
The NAHA 2022 Finalists are:
Avant Garde:
David Barron
Kim Botner
Migena Furxhi
Reynaldo Achurra
Steven Robertson
Barber of the Year:
Amanda Dassel
Ammon Carver
Kenny Duncan
Navin Ramgoolam
Tyler Kelbert
Editorial Stylist of the Year:
Ashley Stewart Wright
Liza Espinoza Achurra
Matthew Morris
Rusty Phillips
Shirley Gordon
Educator of the Year:
Candy Shaw
Elizabeth Faye
Eric Fisher
John Mosley
Pekela Riley
Haircolor:
Carlos Alvarez
Kylie Bussing
Lori Zabel
Sean Godard
Shaun Brezanin
Haircutting:
Chris Baran
Chrystofer Benson
Dorothy Tsang
Michael Haase
Reno Prezio
Hairstylist of the Year:
Ammon Carver
Cassie Carey
Chrystofer Benson
Nicole Pede
Robert Bushy
Inspiring Salon of the Year:
Salon 27
Steller Kindness Project
Elle Marie Hair Studio
Rachel's Salon & Day Spa
Oomph Salon
Makeup Artist of the Year:
Amanda Stone
Ashley Zimel
Isidro Valencia
Jalia Pettis
Noel Mckinnon
Master Hairstylist of the Year:
Chris Baran
Chrystofer Benson
Rodrigo Araneda
Ruth Roche
Tony Ricci
Student Hairstylist of the Year:
Ali Talamantes
Danielle Gambino
Ravina Patel
Shantelle Gomez
Tyonna Stacker
Styling and Finishing:
Danielle Keasling
David Lopez
Glenn Nelson
Jamal Edmonds
Robin LaChance
Team of The Year:
Ulta Beauty Pro Team
Ulta Beauty Design Team
The Des Moines Collectivvv
Quinn Enright & Michelle Oliver
Salon Deauville Team
Texture:
Adrian Gutierrez
Dina Ducati
Jamal Edmonds
Lukas Press
Pekela Riley
The competition culminates in an industry wide celebration of artistry at the NAHA ceremony where winners are announced on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center Terrace Theater in Los Angeles County and streamed live at probeauty.org/naha.
The 2022 NAHA ceremony kicks off with a red-carpet reception from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. PST, followed by the awards, featuring artistic presentations from Aveda, L'Oréal Professional Products Division USA, 2021 NAHA Hairstylist of the Year Silas Tsang, and Truss Professional, from 8:00 -10:30 p.m. PST. Tickets for the 2022 ceremony are available at probeauty.org/naha, with special pricing for Professional Beauty Association members.
To access the NAHA press kit with hi-res imagery, visit https://www.probeauty.org/events- programs/naha/2022-press-portal. For media credentials to attend the 2022 ceremony, please contact erin@probeauty.org.
When using NAHA images, please include the PBA NAHA logo (or name) with the credit "NAHA 2022 Finalist" followed by the stylist's name and category. NAHA images must include "Courtesy of Professional Beauty Association" and photographer credit if possible.
About The Professional Beauty Association
The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite, and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. Our members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership, please visit: www.probeauty.org/join.
