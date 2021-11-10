Telenet Grows 4G, 5G and WiFi Networks with Sandvine Application Intelligence

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telenet, a leading mobile and cable broadband operator in Belgium, is driving its new "amazing customer experiences" campaign with the help of Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence portfolio. Using a combination of real-time data, machine learning-powered analytics, and inline actions, Telenet is taming network congestion and creating high-quality application experiences across its networks by delivering innovative application and usage-based plans.

Sandvine helps organizations run world-class networks with Active Network Intelligence, leveraging machine learning analytics and closed-loop automation to identify and adapt to network behavior in real-time. With Sandvine, organizations have the power of a highly automated platform from a single vendor that delivers a deep understanding of their network data to drive faster, better decisions. For more information, visit sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter at @Sandvine. (PRNewsfoto/Sandvine)

Telenet multiyear expansion with Sandvine is key to monetizing 4G, 5G and WiFi application experiences.

The multiyear deal means Telenet will tap Sandvine's suite of analytics-driven automation use cases to improve application performance across a growing universe of multi-access networks, devices, locations, users and ultimately 5G slices.

Bert Pelgrims, Tribe Lead Connectivity Platforms & Services, Telenet said: "The high degree of application and network intelligence we get with Sandvine's portfolio will not only reveal how our customers are experiencing applications, but will give us the context we need to further improve and monetize services as we transition to 5G and expand our Cable and WiFi networks. Our ONE-connection-total-freedom offerings —'ONE' and 'ONEup'—break down the barriers between mobile and fixed data usage, so visibility across all of our network traffic, and contextual awareness about subscribers' applications experiences, will help us enhance our digital services."

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine said: "This Application and Network Intelligence expansion deal extends our long-term relationship with Telenet. We are proud to be a part of what has made Telenet a leading mobile and fixed digital services provider in its market, with a reputation for speed, security, reliability and privacy. By leveraging contextual and predictive analytics, as well as usage-based actions to secure and monetize applications, Telenet has been able to convert real-time data into higher quality application experiences and and revenue growth."

This expansion includes Sandvine's ActiveLogic Hyperscale Data Plane powered by a machine learning-based traffic classification engine, Active Network Intelligence Portal, Insights Data Storage, and Maestro Policy Engine. It builds on Telenet's existing investments in the company's analytics, network optimization, and revenue generation use cases.

About Telenet Group

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels. Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is quoted on Euronext Brussel under ticker symbol TNET. For more information, visit www.telenet.be .

About Sandvine

Sandvine's cloud-based Application and Network Intelligence portfolio helps customers deliver high quality, optimized experiences to consumers and enterprises. Customers use our solutions to analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location creates uniquely rich, real-time data that significantly enhances interactions between users and applications and drives revenues. For more visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

