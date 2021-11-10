In the age of e-commerce, the French lingerie manufacturer has just launched a vast project to future-proof its information system and industrialise its processes to meet the requirements of the online market.

Wolf Lingerie Chooses Infor CloudSuite Fashion ERP Solution to Support Development of Online Sales In the age of e-commerce, the French lingerie manufacturer has just launched a vast project to future-proof its information system and industrialise its processes to meet the requirements of the online market.

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Wolf Lingerie has chosen its Infor CloudSuite Fashion, an ERP solution specifically designed for the fashion, textile and luxury industries, as part of a project to overhaul its information system and processes by 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Find out more about Infor CloudSuite Fashion: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-fashion.

With 150 employees and a turnover of €50 million, Wolf Lingerie has been making its mark in the highly competitive world of women's lingerie for over 40 years, with the ambition of creating and offering all women "positive & inclusive bodywear" through a variety of product lines and a rich and coherent range of brands. Voted third favourite brand by French women this year, "Sans Complexe" (which is its flagship brand alongside "Billet Doux") is a line of lingerie that meets the needs of generous breasts with beautiful fantasy models allowing every woman to feel beautiful.

Eric Bricout, administrative and financial director in charge of IT at Wolf Lingerie, says: "Our project dates back to the second quarter of 2020. Aware of the obsolescence of a large part of our IT systems, we wanted to equip ourselves with a modern and scalable ERP solution, capable of supporting us in our international development — particularly in Southern Europe, Germany, Turkey and Scandinavia — and opening the doors to an increasingly demanding clientele in terms of innovation, product quality and associated services. However, our commercial management system was becoming outdated and we were encountering more and more problems in terms of supply and stock management. These difficulties are compounded by the increased demands of certain sales channels such as supermarkets and the arrival of 'marketplaces.' "

After calling on the German consultancy firm P5 Empowering, which had already assisted with the creation and product life cycle management part of the project, Wolf Lingerie reviewed its procedures and selected around 15 solutions, ultimately choosing four. After providing the finalists with a set of data, the manufacturer decided to proceed by testing, workshop by workshop, before making its final decision.

"Infor quickly came out on top in terms of all the criteria we had defined, in particular the user-friendliness, the functional richness of the solution, the modernity of its technology, as well as its ability to handle a large part of our business problems as standard," Bricout continues. "At the same time, we decided to work with LTTD Consulting, Infor's reference integrator partner for its CloudSuites and, in particular, the Infor Fashion CloudSuite. Its experience and expertise were decisive in revising our procedures to bring them into line with a more industrialised approach, as proposed as standard in the Infor solution."

The choice of the Infor solution, which was made in May 2021, covers a broad scope, from the entire supply chain to purchase planning and customer invoicing, including supply and stock management, accounting and financial management and, in a second phase, the implementation of the Infor Birst BI module. In addition, the power and openness of Infor OS technology will allow Infor CloudSuite Fashion to be easily connected with Wolf Lingerie's other business applications, including Infor Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Infor Warehouse Management System (WMS).

"The deployment is planned for mid-2022, and by then we must have reworked and upgraded all our processes so that they can benefit from the full functional wealth of Infor's CloudSuite Fashion as standard," Bricout explains. "The choice of the cloud was also a natural choice because of its advantages in terms of agility, scalability and speed of deployment."

The company has a team of five people in charge of the project, as well as some 15 key users, who will be involved at all levels of the company, around 20% of its total workforce.

At the same time, it has begun a recruitment process to adjust its resources to its online sales objectives (in particular through marketplaces), objectives which are the basis of its standardisation and industrialisation approach.

Romain Charreton, Infor senior account manager, says: "Our CloudSuite Fashion allows fashion brands to manage all aspects of their business within an integrated, configurable and scalable solution. In addition, its collaborative sales forecasting module will allow Wolf Lingerie — as is already the case for all our other customers in this sector — to optimise its order and replenishment management and to improve operational performance and customer satisfaction."

Bricout concludes: "Thanks to Infor CloudSuite Fashion, we can look forward to the future and manage the issues related to the evolution of our omnichannel distribution strategy with greater peace of mind. Its open infrastructure, capable of interfacing with third-party applications, should also enable us to rapidly transform all of our IT systems into a fully centralised and secure system, both from an application and data perspective."

About LTTD Consulting

Founded in 2006, LTTD Consulting is a strategic partner of Infor in France, which is continuously involved in the reflections on the Infor M3 roadmap. The company has a hundred employees and works throughout France and Europe with dynamic companies in many sectors, including fashion, luxury, food, and distribution. LTTD Consulting brings together the best Infor M3 specialists from all over the world, including engineers, developers and consultants, and relies on strong values of respect, commitment and knowledge to support its clients on a daily basis with projects, continuous improvement, MCO / TMA, training, and more. For more information: https://lttd-consulting.com/index.php

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Press contact

Vincent Fournier & Odile Pin

Tél. +33 (0)6 80 34 24 00 - Tél. +33 (0)6 81 80 35 46

vf@pr.dragway-productions.com - odilepin@r2po.fr

Twitter : @InforFranceNews

Copyright ©2021 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor