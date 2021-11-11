FIASI and Fordham University Invite Applicants for 2nd Annual ESG Research Competition

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fixed Income Analysts Society (FIASI) in collaboration with Fordham University's Center for Research in Contemporary Finance and the O'Shea Center for Credit Analysis and Investment are inviting research applications for the 2nd Annual FIASI-Gabelli School Student Research Competition on environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused investments and innovations. This co-branded competition invites undergraduate and graduate students to submit their ongoing original research on the topic of sustainable finance in fixed income or related markets1. Although the primary focus of this competition is to encourage student research on ESG in the fixed income market, research papers on the application of ESG principles in related markets but still relevant for fixed income will also be accepted. The purpose of the competition is to raise awareness of environmental, social and governance-based principles of investing in the fixed income markets as a research area, address challenges and opportunities associated with the integration of ESG in fixed income, promote the further development of ESG in the design of fixed income investments as well as corporate innovations and to gain more visibility for and encourage conversations among students, academics, as well as practitioners.

The competition will recognize up to eight research papers in year 2022, with each winning submission receiving an award of up to $5,000 and recognition at the annual FIASI ESG in Fixed Income conference scheduled to be held on or about April 21, 2022 and April 22, 2022 (Earth Day 2022). Payments will be made directly to the recipients. This grant does not in any way preclude subsequent publication of the research in the journals of the recipients' choice. The recipients should agree to acknowledge this grant in all publications and presentations, and to present the research at a mutually convenient date following the FIASI conference. For reference, last April, three competition winners were announced, each receiving a monetary award in the amount of $2,000, and the winners were invited to present their research papers at a virtual event hosted jointly by FIASI and Fordham.

This year, the Competition is being expanded to include schools with business programs in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area and students in this region are welcome to submit their research for the competition. Examples of student submissions include PhD. dissertations, Masters theses, Honors program theses, or any similar researches. Research papers coauthored between students and faculty are also welcome. Submissions from undergraduate, master, and PhD students will be evaluated in separated pools and awards will be chosen independently from these pools.

All submissions should consist of the following:

A cover page with title, names of authors, addresses and affiliation;

An abstract of up to 150 words;

A research paper;

A copy of (each) researcher's resume.

A review committee will select the winners from the submitted proposals. In making its selections, the committee will seek input from colleagues at both FIASI and the Gabelli School of Business finance area. The review committee will consist of members drawn from the academic community as well as the fixed income industry.

Research papers will be judged on the basis of the originality and relevance of the research question as well as the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the research methodology.

Applicants should submit their proposals to Ms. Pamela Huang (phwang4@fordham.edu) by March 18, 2022. Decisions will be made before on or about April 15, 2022.

The competition is co-funded by the Fixed Income Analysts Society and Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

Additional questions or inquiries should be directed to Lauren Nauser, Executive Director, FIASI at nauser@fiasi.org.

1 Submissions from both full-time and part-time students will be accepted. The research should reflect the student's own analysis and should contain a disclaimer that the research is not in any connected to or derives from a previous or current employer.

