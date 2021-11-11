Interim HealthCare Inc. Acquires Treasure Coast Franchise

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health, hospice and healthcare staffing services, today announces the acquisition of Interim HealthCare of the Treasure Coast following the retirement of owners, Jan Wahby and Shawn Griffin.

Serving the communities of West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, Florida, Interim HealthCare of the Treasure Coast will continue to operate in a sustainable model of clinical excellence, outstanding quality, care delivery and sales performance.

This expansion of Interim HealthCare Inc. represents its humble beginnings as both a franchise- and company-owned hybrid model. While Interim HealthCare Inc. does not intend to completely pivot from its current model, leadership remains open to new possibilities for meeting the market's overwhelming demand for home healthcare services across the whole continuum of care, with the overarching goal of growing its network.

"We believe the most successful organizations are those that are willing to push beyond traditional boundaries," said Jennifer Sheets, president and CEO of Interim HealthCare Inc. "When opportunities surface that allow us to expand our client base and strengthen our business, we will pursue them."

For owners Jan and Shawn, they are both excited and honored to see their business 'return' to Interim HealthCare Inc., where their legacy of hard work and dedication will continue moving the business forward.

"In preparing for our retirement, we were thrilled to have Interim HealthCare Inc. raise their hands to take over and continue serving these communities," said Jan Wahby and Shawn Griffin, 14-year franchise owners of Interim HealthCare of the Treasure Coast. "We've spent our careers dedicated to providing comprehensive home healthcare and personal care and support to West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, and this personal decision was made easier knowing our amazing employees, clients, patients and families would remain a priority."

Earlier this year, Interim HealthCare Inc. acquired Interim HealthCare of San Diego, marking the first managed acquisition within the network domestically in over a decade.

Despite strain on the healthcare system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a full continuum of home healthcare and personal care and support services has only continued to grow globally. As COVID-19 remains the industry's current challenge, hospitals and healthcare systems are turning to home healthcare as consumers reconsider their choices for accessing care services.

