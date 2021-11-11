Skimmer kicks off nationwide tour at The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo™ in Dallas, TX Skimmer now used by 2800 pool service companies servicing 600,000 pools in the U.S. & Canada

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer , the global leader in pool service software (SaaS platform and app), is kicking off the pool industry trade show season at the International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo™ in Dallas, Texas next week. Skimmer team members will be exhibiting and providing live product demonstrations from November 16th through November 18th in Booth #1225.



The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo™ in Dallas is where all segments of the industry gather to stay well-informed of the trends, market directions, and technology. The event offers pool industry professionals a large selection of educational sessions, an expo hall, and various networking opportunities. Skimmer Executive Chairman Pete Freeland describes the International Show as "the perfect venue for Skimmer to publicly debut its technology, team, and tiki bar."

Skimmer announced record-setting third quarter results this week. The company now has 18,000 users across 2,800 companies using the platform to service over 600,000 pools in the United States and Canada. Skimmer's 100+% annual growth rate reflects the pool service industry's trend of adopting user-friendly, scalable pool service software that enables a new level of efficiency, professionalism, and profitability in the industry.

Skimmer's CEO, Jack Nelson, commented "Our customers are located in almost every state in the country. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with them and prospective customers now that trade shows are reopening. Members of our executive, product, marketing, and customer support teams will be at the Desert Pool & Spa Show, Mid America Pool & Spa Show, HOTT Show, Southwest Pool & Spa Show, The Pool & Spa Show, IPSSA Weekend of Inspiration, Southeast Pool & Spa Show, Everything Under the Sun Expo, Western Pool & Spa Show, and AQUA Live shows. We are thrilled to finally be able to showcase our fantastic team and software to live audiences."

About Skimmer

Skimmer's platform provides pool service and repair businesses of all sizes access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com

