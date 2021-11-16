Wheel loader prices up 13% in the U.S. according to Ritchie Bros. November Market Trends Report

This month's report includes a special feature on loaders, dozers, and articulated dump trucks

VANCOUVER, B.C, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros.' November Market Trends Report continues to show positive pricing trends across all its equipment indexes, with medium earthmoving equipment prices up 36% in the United States, while truck tractors and vocational trucks are up 45% and 34% respectively (for the three months ending October 31, 2021).

With this month's report, Ritchie Bros. has included a special focus on earthmoving equipment sales in the United States and Canada. According to Ritchie Bros. price indexes, wheel loader pricing is up 13% in the United States, while dozer pricing is up 10%. The free November report is available for download at: rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

"Supply chain issues continue to disrupt the equipment market, resulting in volume declines and older assets with higher usage coming to market in 2021," said Doug Olive, Senior Vice President (Pricing), Ritchie Bros. "This tightening supply combined with the unprecedented demand we are driving through our numerous marketplaces is resulting in strong pricing across nearly all asset categories, including dirt moving equipment like dozers, loaders, and articulated dump trucks."

Doug Rusch, Managing Director of Rouse Sales, added, "We continue to observe strong used equipment prices, with retail values rising a further 2% in October. Coinciding with this rise we are also seeing a lingering slowdown in transaction volumes, as ongoing supply chain issues continue to drive cautious fleet management decisions. Retail values now stand 14% higher than in January 2021."

Used Commercial Assets - Pricing Highlights

Price change (±1.5%) year-over-year for the 3 months ending October 31, 2021 Categories USA CANADA Large Earthmoving ⇑ Increased ~ 11% ⇑ Increased ~ 9% Medium Earthmoving ⇑ Increased ~ 36% ⇑ Increased ~ 30% Aerial ⇑ Increased ~ 33% ⇑ Increased ~ 21% Truck Tractors ⇑ Increased ~ 45% ⇑ Increased ~ 23% Vocational Trucks ⇑ Increased ~ 34% ⇑ Increased ~ 27% Loaders ⇑ Increased ~ 13% ⇑ Increased ~ 9% Dozers ⇑ Increased ~ 10% Not Available

Source: Ritchie Bros. transactional data

Ritchie Bros.' Market Trends application is an independent part of Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions (rbassetsolutions.com), a cloud-based asset management and disposition system with a suite of tools and services to help customers better manage, analyze, and sell their assets. For more information about Market Trends, please email dataproducts@ritchiebros.com.

