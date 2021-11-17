Microsoft Teams Award-Winning Partner Decisions Raises $5 Million to Revolutionize Meeting Culture Worldwide

The award-winning meeting disruptor gets more backing - and sets its sights on fixing more meetings with its unique AI-driven meeting engagement platform.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, a SaaS platform for improving meeting management and engagement within the Microsoft Teams suite, announced it closed a $5m funding round. This latest investment will be used to accelerate Decisions toward its vision of AI-driven meeting management by increasing investments in product, sales & marketing, and customer success to support increasing demand for the Decisions platform worldwide.

This latest round of funding comes after several years of rapid growth for Decisions, with the US market now making up half of the Decisions' customer base. Since the flagship office in Oslo, Norway opened in 2016, Decisions has added offices in Columbus, Ohio; Bangalore, India; and most recently, Auckland, New Zealand - doubling its employee count in 2021 alone. Decisions boasts a wide array of customers from a series of Fortune 500 companies to non-profits alike, serving more than 1000 organizations globally.

"I attribute our success to our passionate team and the unique partnership we have been able to build with our customers to improve meeting productivity and decision-making. As hybrid work is becoming the new normal, there is a strong need for better meeting collaboration software to make the most out of every meeting," says Jorgen Solberg, Decisions CEO. "Through a great partnership with Microsoft, we keep adding innovative solutions within Microsoft Teams and Office 365 to achieve our mission of revolutionizing meeting culture to help our clients be more productive."

The State of Hybrid Work

The hybrid work era is here. More than 70 percent of employees would prefer flexible remote work options to continue, while over 65 percent want more in-person time with their teams. Flexibility will define the post-pandemic workplace and set the direction for productivity software development.

The rise of Microsoft Teams is projected to continue even as workers return to hybrid-work. In April 2021, Microsoft reported 145 million daily active users, with that number jumping to 250 million by August. Decisions is the leading meeting management extension for Microsoft Teams and is committed to continue to providing customers with new and exciting innovations within the Microsoft Teams platform.



About Decisions

Decisions is an award-winning meeting-management solution for Microsoft Teams and Office 365. With Decisions ISO 27001:2013 certified and unique security and privacy model, the customer's data stays with the bounds of their Office 365, making the Decisions platform a friendly choice for IT administrators.

The Decisions software is one of the most downloaded applications for Microsoft Teams – a testament to the value it represents to its customers.

To learn more about Decisions, visit www.meetingdecisions.com



