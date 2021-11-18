Adorama Announces Strategic Partnership with Pictar, Leaders in Mobile Photography Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, computer equipment and information, and Pictar, a leader in mobile photography solutions, today announced a strategic partnership between the companies. As part of the agreement, the newly formed Pictar World LLC will operate as an independently run, fully owned subsidiary of Adorama.

"We are thrilled to enter this agreement with Adorama and continue creating solutions for people who want to take their mobile photography to the next level," said Rafy David, CEO of Pictar. "Adorama has more than 50 years of experience in the photography industry and will be a key part of empowering Pictar's future growth. With Adorama's support, Pictar can continue to focus on providing customers with the best mobile photography solutions that give their photos the wow factor."

"Pictar offers a range of innovative products that help consumers capture incredible images on their mobile phone, and we are excited to welcome them to the Adorama family," said Steve Kitay, Vice President at Adorama. "The Pictar team has extensive product knowledge and design expertise in the mobile photography space, and we look forward to seeing their continued success."

"The strategic partnership with Pictar presents a great opportunity for Adorama to expand its footprint in the growing mobile photography segment, and we are bullish about what the future holds for them," said Michael Amkreutz, CEO at Adorama. "Pictar products will continue to be sold through a variety of international retailers, including Adorama, and customers can expect to see the assortment grow in 2022 and beyond."

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for almost 50 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama , SunnySports , Leisure Pro , Scuba.com , and Printique . Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms, and the Scuba.com storefront in Costa Mesa, CA. Orders can also be placed via our inbound and outbound sales team and Adorama personal shoppers. Our newly opened Salt Lake City warehouse and contact center offer faster shipping options across the country. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co . in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions . Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West , through AdoramaTV and AdoramaMusic , social media, and with live online and in-person events.

About Pictar World LLC

Pictar's mission is to provide smart, innovative mobile photography products that help people capture extraordinary images. Pictar offers high-quality, affordable, and easy-to-use products that attach to a smartphone and turn it into a professional camera. With years of experience in the photography space, Pictar is one of the world's leaders in providing the ultimate mobile imaging experience. Learn more about Pictar by visiting www.pictarworld.com or connect with us on Instagram @shotwithpictar.

