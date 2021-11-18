Brooks to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Friday, December 3, 2021 which includes a webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT. The live webcast can be accessed through the Brooks investor relations website at www.brooks.investorroom.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide. The Life Sciences business, recently rebranded as Azenta Life Sciences, provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As announced at its recent investor day, Brooks Automation, Inc, currently trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BRKS, is changing its name to Azenta, Inc. and will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AZTA, effective at the open of market trading on December 1, 2021.

In addition, the company operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, an industry-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale of this business to Thomas H. Lee Partners. Due to the pending divestiture, the Company began reporting the Semiconductor Solutions Group business as discontinued operations in its recent fiscal year-end earnings announcement.

Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.brooks.com and www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director, Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

sara.silverman@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.2400

sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brooks Automation