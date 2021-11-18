GOAT to Launch New Immersive Experience For 2021 Black Friday Event The annual event will be a one-of-a-kind experience, offering coveted sneakers, apparel, jewelry, art and more.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT , the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future, will launch its annual Black Friday event, offering a week-long immersive experience, which will include exclusive drops, raffles and a new feature called Spaces.

Spaces will provide an opportunity for members to create moodboard-like worlds through three rounds of different themes, beginning with Convenience Store, then Outlandish Garden and closing out with Gothic Cathedral. Unique sneakers, apparel, jewelry, art and more will be available for participants to bring into Spaces and create a world they're most inspired by. Each round will offer a chance to win these pieces or the value of these pieces in GOAT Credit. In addition, there will be daily drops and raffles for exclusive products.

With prior innovations, such as its global AR scavenger hunt and interactive trivia contests led by iconic industry veterans, GOAT Black Friday has become an industry staple and cultural moment within the community.

"We're excited to bring an innovative and unique experience to our annual GOAT Black Friday event," said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "Each year, we aim to go above and beyond while offering our members a special moment to celebrate the culture and community that make up who we are. Spaces is a one-of-a-kind experience that is unlike anything we've done before and we look forward to sharing this with our global community."

Participants can enter GOAT's Black Friday event anytime between tomorrow, November 19th at 8AM PT until Friday, November 26th at 9PM PT.

Those looking to enter can view the rules at https://goat.com/blackfriday . For the latest updates on the event, follow @GOAT on Instagram and @GOATApp on Twitter and Facebook . For more information about GOAT, please visit GOAT.com .

ABOUT GOAT

GOAT is the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 30 million members across 170 countries.

