Point32Health Announces Executive Leadership Appointment

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health today announced the appointment of Patricia Howard as chief operations officer. Patricia will report to Cain Hayes, president and chief executive officer of Point32Health.

Patricia Howard, chief operations officer of Point32Health

"Patricia is a proven leader in the health care industry and I am thrilled to welcome her to Point32Health," said Hayes. "I am confident the expertise she brings to the organization, along with her commitment to our nonprofit mission, will help advance Point32Health's priorities and enhance the role we play in improving the health and well-being of our members and communities."

In her role as chief operations officer, Patricia is responsible for the direction of Point32Health's operations and technology strategy, programs and investments, driving a range of initiatives to improve business processes and company performance. Additionally, she is responsible for corporate shared services functions supporting service delivery to Point32Health's customers and providers, including operations, member and provider services, information technology, corporate network strategy and operations, and centralized care management and pharmacy management.

"I am honored and excited to bring a culmination of 30 years of serving the health care industry to Point32Health," said Howard. "I look forward to working with Cain and all my colleagues at Point32Health to better shape health care for the members we serve."

Patricia joins Point32Health from C-Suite Assets, a consulting firm supporting C-suite leaders, where she was founder and principal. Prior to this role, Patricia served as senior vice president of health plan operations at Highmark Inc. and previously held the position of senior vice president of revenue cycle enterprise platform operations at UnitedHealth Group, Optum360. Patricia also served as senior vice president of administrative and care management operations at Magellan Behavioral Health and senior director of operations and key systems capabilities at Horizon Blue Cross & Blue Shield of New Jersey. During Patricia's career, she has had responsibility for core administrative and clinical operations, medical management, compliance, account installation and revenue cycle management, as well as many other health care-related activities, including the development of health care reform operations strategy.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income—and our Foundation and Institute work to improve population health. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for both our industry and our 2.3 million members across New England.

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced its combined organization will be known as Point32Health (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Pilgrim Health Care)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Point32Health