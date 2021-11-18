Rob Thomas & VNUE Raise Over $130,000 For Sidewalk Angels Foundation

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An intimate streaming concert presented by VNUE, Inc., (OTC: "VNUE"), with global superstar Rob Thomas, featuring his acclaimed new Christmas album, "Something About Christmas Time," raised over $130,000 for non-profit Sidewalk Angels Foundation.

Sidewalk Angels Foundation is an organization founded by Rob and his wife, Marisol, that provides much needed funding to no-kill animal shelters in the USA and around the world.

The exclusive concert on November 8 was streamed live from Daryl's House in Pawling, NY, and presented on StageIt (stageit.com), one of the first and most well-known ticketed streaming platforms.

"100% of the money we raised will go directly towards helping no-kill animal shelters and rescues working tirelessly to save the millions of animals in need," said Rob Thomas. "We want to thank everyone who helped make this incredible evening possible and a HUGE thanks to all of our amazing supporters who joined us and donated. Because of you, we raised over $130,000."

VNUE, the renowned multi-faceted music technology company, is currently acquiring StageIt, as the company expands it services including mobile content distribution platform set.fm (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com).

Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, said he is thrilled with the number of fans who donated to the worthy cause, especially since this was the first successful "combining" of set.fm with VNUE's soon-to-be acquired StageIt, that also brought in enough funds to save the lives of many animals in need.

"I'm stoked that we were able to raise this incredible amount of money with Rob using innovative platforms like StageIt and Set.fm," said Bair. "Utilizing these technologies side by side is just the beginning of several exciting integrations that will take place as we continue to move forward, and the success of this event shows we are on the right path. Further, Sidewalk Angels Foundation has an important mission and I'm so happy to have been able to leverage our technology to help those who have no voice: animals in no-kill shelters across the country. A big thanks to everyone who contributed!"

The streaming concert offered several packages to raise money for the Foundation, such as the inclusion of "instant" digital downloads via set.fm, as well as a limited edition of a Rob Thomas commemorative t-shirt. Other notable rewards included an exclusive ZOOM with Rob and a $4000 signed guitar. The audio of the show is still available for purchase at https://bit.ly/RobThomasSWA and proceeds benefit Sidewalk Angels. To purchase "Something About Christmas Time," visit https://RobThomas.lnk.to/SomethingAboutChristmasTime.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally, with new locations recently opened in Key West, FL, and Oxford, MS.

ABOUT ROB THOMAS:

Rob Thomas is one of the most distinctive artists of this or any other era – a gifted vocalist, spellbinding performer, and acclaimed songwriter known worldwide as lead singer and primary composer with Matchbox Twenty as well as for his multi-platinum certified solo work and chart-topping collaborations with other artists. Among his countless hits are solo classics like "Lonely No More," "Little Wonders," "This Is How A Heart Breaks," and "Streetcorner Symphony," Matchbox Twenty favorites including "Push," "3AM," "If You're Gone," "Bent" and "How Far We've Come," and of course the Billboard number 2 song of all time "Smooth," his 3x RIAA platinum certified and 3x GRAMMY Award winning worldwide hit collaboration with Santana. The first artist to be honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" and recipient of numerous BMI and ASCAP Awards, Thomas has contributed to sales of more than 80 million records.

A charismatic, engaging, and indefatigable live performer, Thomas has spent much of the past two decades on the road, fronting massive world treks with Matchbox Twenty and on his own as well as a series of intimate acoustic shows. Thomas is also a dedicated philanthropist, establishing Sidewalk Angels Foundation with his wife Marisol Thomas in 2003 and having raised millions for no-kill animal shelters and rescues across the US.

