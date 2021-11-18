Local Listings
Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 18, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Total net revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 7.5% year over year to RMB24.9 billion (US$3.9 billion) from RMB23.2 billion in the prior year period.

  • GMV[1] for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 5% year over year to RMB40.2 billion from RMB38.3 billion in the prior year period.

  • Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB4.8 billion (US$751.4 million), as compared with RMB4.9 billion in the prior year period.

  • Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB628.4 million (US$97.5 million), as compared with RMB1.2 billion in the prior year period.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders [2] for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB1.0 billion (US$159.6 million), as compared with RMB1.4 billion in the prior year period.

  • The number of active customers [3] for the third quarter of 2021 increased to 43.9 million from 43.4 million in the prior year period.

  • Total orders [4] for the third quarter of 2021 were 172.9 million, which largely stayed flat as compared with 172.8 million in the prior year period.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "In the third quarter of 2021, our business demonstrated resilience in a challenging macro and retail environment. Our key operating metrics continued to improve year over year, with total active customers increasing to 43.9 million and total GMV reaching RMB40.2 billion. We are encouraged by the developments made through the implementation of our merchandising strategy, which enabled our core brand partners to increase sales efficiencies, while also expanding our high-value customer base. We will continue to strengthen our position as a leading discount retailer for brands and our value proposition to partners and customers to drive solid, quality and sustainable business growth."

Mr. David Cui, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "We have delivered top-line growth in line with our expectations, primarily driven by the solid contribution from our high-value customers who helped improve the overall average revenue per user. Our profitability remained solid as we were more disciplined in spending and focused on improving operating efficiencies. Going forward, we will continue to drive business synergies on the merchandising and operation ends to deliver steady financial performance."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

REVENUE

Total net revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 7.5% year over year to RMB24.9 billion (US$3.9 billion) from RMB23.2 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by the growth in the average revenue per user.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB4.8 billion (US$751.4 million), as compared with RMB4.9 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 19.4%, as compared with 21.1% in the prior year period.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB4.2 billion (US$659.2 million), as compared with RMB3.9 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 was 17.0%, as compared with 16.9% in the prior year period.

  • Fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB1.6 billion (US$251.2 million), which largely stayed flat as compared with the corresponding period in 2020. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 6.5% from 7.0% in the prior year period.
  • Marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB1.2 billion (US$192.7 million), as compared with RMB1.1 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2021 was 5.0%, as compared with 4.9% in the prior year period.
  • Technology and content expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB366.8 million (US$56.9 million), as compared with RMB305.1 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.5%, as compared with 1.3% in the prior year period.
  • General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB1.0 billion (US$158.4 million), as compared with RMB848.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.1%, as compared with 3.7% in the prior year period.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB770.8 million (US$119.6 million), as compared with RMB1.2 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.1%, as compared with 5.4% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the third quarter of 2021, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB1.1 billion (US$163.9 million), as compared with RMB1.5 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin[6] for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.2%, as compared with 6.4% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB628.4 million (US$97.5 million), as compared with RMB1.2 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.5%, as compared with 5.4% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB0.92 (US$0.14) from RMB1.80 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2021, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) share of loss (gain) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB1.0 billion (US$159.6 million), as compared with RMB1.4 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.1%, as compared with 6.0% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB1.50 (US$0.23) from RMB2.01 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 684,019,890.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB13.2 billion (US$2.0 billion) and short term investments of RMB3.7 billion (US$569.3 million).

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB1.7 billion (US$261.7 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended


Sep 30, 2020

 

RMB'000

Sep 30, 2021

 

RMB'000

Sep 30, 2021

 

US$'000

Net cash generated from (used in) operating

activities

1,202,504

(1,685,936)

(261,653)


Reconciling items:

  Net impact from Internet financing

activities[11]

(178,412)

(9,230)

(1,432)


  Capital expenditures

(627,434)

(1,003,573)

(155,752)


Free cash inflow(outflow)

396,658

(2,698,739)

(418,837)


For the trailing twelve months ended


Sep 30, 2020

 

RMB'000

Sep 30, 2021

 

RMB'000

Sep 30, 2021

 

US$'000

Net cash generated from operating activities

10,684,651

7,099,135

1,101,768


Reconciling items:

  Net impact from Internet financing activities[11]

(2,367,857)

(175,185)

(27,188)


  Capital expenditures

(2,907,965)

(2,873,998)

(446,037)


Free cash inflow

5,408,829

4,049,952

628,543


Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB35.8 billion and RMB37.6 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 0% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on September 30, 2021, or at any other rate.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30 am US Eastern Time, 8:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once pre-registration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID via email. To join the conference, participants should use the dial-in details in the email and then enter the event passcode followed by the registrant ID.

Conference ID

#1080234

Registration Link

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1080234

A replay of the conference call will be accessible until November 24, 2021 via the following dial-in details:

United States Toll Free:       +1-855-452-5696
International:                        +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:                     #1080234

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, offline stores, Shan Shan Outlets and city outlets during the relevant period, including through the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Vipshop offline stores and Vipmaxx offline stores, as well as Shan Shan Outlets and city outlets that were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses.

[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) share of loss (gain) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.

[3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period.

[4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned.

[5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

[6] Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.

[7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.

[8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues.

[9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.

[10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from (used in) operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets.

[11] Net impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; the potential impact of the COVID-19 to Vipshop's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) share of loss (gain) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees, (v) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and (vi) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenue. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenue. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights, and purchase of other assets. Impact from Internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (a) share-based compensation, (b) impairment loss of investments, (c) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (d) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (e) share of loss (gain) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (1) non-cash share-based compensation expenses, (2) impairment loss of investments, (3) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (4) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and (5) share of loss (gain) in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from Internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732
Email: IR@vipshop.com

Vipshop Holdings Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)



Three Months Ended



September 30,2020

September 30,2021

September 30,2021



RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000







Product revenues

22,161,443

23,532,005

3,652,110


Other revenues (1)

1,018,583

1,389,801

215,694


Total net revenues

23,180,026

24,921,806

3,867,804


Cost of revenues

(18,299,063)

(20,080,295)

(3,116,413)


Gross profit

4,880,963

4,841,511

751,391


Operating expenses:





Fulfillment expenses (2)

(1,619,487)

(1,618,292)

(251,155)


Marketing expenses

(1,139,484)

(1,241,727)

(192,713)


Technology and content expenses

(305,106)

(366,845)

(56,933)


General and administrative expenses

(848,594)

(1,020,703)

(158,411)


Total operating expenses

(3,912,671)

(4,247,567)

(659,212)


Other operating income

279,820

176,842

27,445


Income from operations

1,248,112

770,786

119,624


Investment gain and revaluation of investments

186,596

(30,310)

(4,704)


Impairment loss of investments

0

(36,000)

(5,587)


Interest expense

(4,623)

(4,253)

(660)


Interest income

112,286

163,053

25,305


Foreign exchange gain(loss)

(96,558)

17,134

2,659


Income before income tax expense and share of gain
(loss)  of equity method investees

1,445,813

880,410

136,637


Income tax expenses

(247,757)

(212,305)

(32,949)


Share of gain (loss) of equity method investees

53,598

(30,912)

(4,797)


Net income

1,251,654

637,193

98,891


Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(7,255)

(8,842)

(1,372)


Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders

1,244,399

628,351

97,519







Shares used in calculating earnings per share (3):





Weighted average number of Class A and Class B
ordinary shares:





—Basic

135,372,361

135,419,982

135,419,982


—Diluted

138,166,925

136,803,978

136,803,978







Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share





Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——
Basic

9.19

4.64

0.72


Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——
Diluted

9.01

4.59

0.71







Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5
ADSs)





Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——
Basic

1.84

0.93

0.14


Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——
Diluted

1.80

0.92

0.14







(1) Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from third-party logistics services, product promotion and online advertising,
fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform access for sales of their products, interest income
from microcredit and consumer financing services, inventory and warehouse management services to certain suppliers, 
loan facilitation service income, and lease income earned from the Shan Shan Outlets.


(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.1 billion and RMB 1.1 billion  in the
three month periods ended September 30,2020 and September 30,2021, respectively.


(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with
each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on all
matters that are subject to shareholder vote


Three Months Ended



September 30,2020

September 30,2021

September 30,2021



RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000


Share-based compensation expenses are included in
the operating expenses as follows:





Fulfillment expenses

24,341

28,032

4,351


Marketing expenses

4,405

15,821

2,455


Technology and content expenses

42,033

73,103

11,345


General and administrative expenses

161,502

168,579

26,163







Total

232,281

285,535

44,314


Vipshop Holdings Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)










December 31,2020

September 30,2021

September 30,2021


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

11,995,415

12,529,110

1,944,487

Restricted cash

815,906

632,263

98,126

Short term investments

7,328,719

3,668,316

569,314

Accounts receivable, net

334,529

446,758

69,336

Amounts due from related parties

333,539

351,560

54,561

Other receivables and prepayments,net

2,286,359

2,204,838

342,185

Loan receivables,net

27,258

571

89

Inventories

7,642,509

6,116,915

949,330

Assets held for sale

408,748

0

0

Total current assets

31,172,982

25,950,331

4,027,428

NON-CURRENT ASSETS




Property and equipment, net

13,584,459

14,133,081

2,193,420

Deposits for property and equipment

73,718

357,989

55,559

Land use rights, net

6,062,792

5,919,464

918,686

Intangible assets, net

333,022

320,966

49,813

Investment in equity method investees

1,949,787

2,298,361

356,700

Other investments

2,861,034

2,685,844

416,837

Other long-term assets

100,328

674,338

104,656

Goodwill

593,662

593,662

92,135

Deferred tax assets, net

628,267

810,126

125,730

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,580,763

1,255,571

194,862

Total non-current assets

27,767,832

29,049,402

4,508,398

TOTAL ASSETS

58,940,814

54,999,733

8,535,826





LIABILTIES AND  EQUITY




CURRENT LIABILITIES




Short term loans

1,043,426

1,801,759

279,629

Accounts payable

15,191,313

9,817,836

1,523,704

Advance from customers

1,558,891

1,240,279

192,488

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

7,696,996

6,515,679

1,011,218

Amounts due to related parties

444,100

316,984

49,195

Deferred income

334,431

359,609

55,810

Operating lease liabilities

299,791

304,293

47,226

Total current liabilities

26,568,948

20,356,439

3,159,270

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES




Deferred tax liability

432,995

442,725

68,710

Deferred income-non current

1,070,891

1,036,214

160,818

Operating lease liabilities

1,360,946

1,034,705

160,584

Other long term liabilities

121,245

232,729

36,119

Total non-current liabilities

2,986,077

2,746,373

426,231

TOTAL LIABILITIES

29,555,025

23,102,812

3,585,501





EQUITY:




Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,
483,489,642 shares authorized,119,223,484 and
122,694,341 shares issued,of which 119,223,484
and 119,951,351 shares were outstanding as of
December 31, 2020 and September 30,2021, respectively)

77

80

12

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,
16,510,358 shares authorized, and 16,510,358 and
15,560,358 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2020 and  September 30,2021, respectively)

11

11

2

Treasury shares,at cost(Nil and 2,742,990 Class A
shares as of December 31, 2020 and September
30,2021, respectively )

0

(1,927,719)

(299,177)

Additional paid-in capital

10,816,185

11,921,880

1,850,247

Retained earnings

17,740,415

21,006,717

3,260,191

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(58,954)

(107,901)

(16,745)

Non-controlling interests

888,055

1,003,853

155,795

Total shareholders' equity

29,385,789

31,896,921

4,950,325

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

58,940,814

54,999,733

8,535,826










Vipshop Holdings Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results






Three Months Ended


September 30,2020

September 30,2021

September 30,2021


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

Income from operations

1,248,112

770,786

119,624

Share-based compensation expenses

232,281

285,535

44,314

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from
business acquisitions

5,896

0

0

Non-GAAP income from operations

1,486,289

1,056,321

163,938









Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders

1,244,399

628,351

97,519

Share-based compensation expenses

232,281

285,535

44,314

Impairment loss of investments

0

36,000

5,587

Investment gain and revaluation of investments
excluding dividends

(84,961)

66,650

10,344

Share of loss(gain) in investment of limited
partnerships that are accounted for as an equity
method investee

(4,747)

16,968

2,633

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from
business acquisitions

5,896

0

0

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(7,284)

(4,907)

(762)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
shareholders

1,385,584

1,028,597

159,635









Shares used in calculating earnings per share:




Weighted average number of Class A and Class B
ordinary shares:




—Basic

135,372,361

135,419,982

135,419,982

—Diluted

138,166,925

136,803,978

136,803,978





Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B
ordinary share




Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
shareholders——Basic

10.24

7.60

1.18

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
shareholders——Diluted

10.03

7.52

1.17









Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share
equal to 5 ADSs)




Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
shareholders——Basic

2.05

1.52

0.24

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
shareholders——Diluted

2.01

1.50

0.23

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-reports-unaudited-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301427809.html

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited

