Karma and Luck reaches for the stars with Constellation Collection for Holiday 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma and Luck, a spirit-centered modern lifestyle brand, announces the release of their ladies Constellation Collection, a classic and romantic interpretation of trending astrology jewelry, perfect for holiday gifting.

Karma and Luck's new Constellation Collection

The Constellation Collection furthers Karma and Luck's mission of awakening and inspiring people to live more meaningful lives, and making modern spirituality more accessible through artisanal jewelry and home decor. With twelve designs corresponding to the stellar alignment of each birth sign, this collection is easily personalized to the wearer.

ABOUT THE DESIGNS:

The twelve constellations are represented by precious gemstones and crystals placed in 15mm enamel medallions. The medallions are available in both white and black enamel, as well as both necklaces and bracelets. The necklace is 18-karat gold-plated brass with an elegant lobster-clasp closure, and the bracelet is embodied by Karma and Luck's signature protective red string. Karma and Luck employs fair-trade, fair-wage artisans, and this collection is handmade in Bangkok, Thailand.

THE INSPIRATION FOR THE DESIGN:

"We have a personal connection to the constellations that represent our birth, and many believe that the alignment of the stars foreordain the paths our lives will take," says Karma and Luck CEO and Founder, Vladi Bergman. "We hope that this special collection will help you feel closer to your authentic purpose."

WHERE TO SHOP:

The collection is available both online at www.KarmaandLuck.com , and at Karma and Luck's eight brick-and-mortar retail locations in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ABOUT KARMA AND LUCK:

Karma and Luck was founded to connect cultures through fair trade and beautiful, handmade products featuring symbols of peace, kindness, and protection. Currently based in Las Vegas, Karma and Luck maintains a universal outlook. Every Karma and Luck piece is designed to bring good fortune to your home and to surround you with protective energy wherever you go. Learn more at www.karmaandluck.com or on Instagram at @karmaandluck.

Contact:

Macie Brady

macie@karmaandluck.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karma and Luck