Shanghai Futures Exchange and Shanghai International Energy Exchange Release October 2021 Monthly Data

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), a leading Chinese commodity futures exchange regulated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), the first Chinese futures exchange open to overseas investors, today released October 2021 trading volume statistics. Trading volume over a total of 16 trading days for the SHFE and INE reached 186,837,623 lots and 5,326,030 lots, up 38% and 12% year on year, respectively.

Highlights of October 2021 Average Daily Volume(ADV) from SHFE-traded commodity futures include:

Aluminum ADV reached a 12-month peak of 1,071,819 lots

Lead ADV reached a 12-month peak of 153,910 lots

Steel Rebar ADV reached a 12-month peak of 3,476,956 lots

Zinc ADV reached a 12-month peak of 519,305 lots

Copper Options ADV reached a 12-month peak of 45,517 lots

Zinc Options ADV reached a 12-month peak of 30,267 lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.shfe.com.cn/en/MarketData/

Highlights of October 2021 Average Daily Volume(ADV) and monthly trading volumes from INE-traded futures include:

Crude Oil Futures monthly trading volume reached 2,355,915 lots

Crude Oil Options monthly trading volume reached 148,118 lots

Copper(BC) ADV reached a 12-month peak of 32,129 lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.ine.cn/en/statements/

About SHFE

Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) is a leading Chinese commodity futures exchange regulated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). SHFE strives to serve the local market, connect the world, and provide diversified risk management tools for both domestic and overseas investors. Since its establishment in 1999, SHFE has formed a product mix of commodity futures, options, and the standard warrant trading platform. By December 31, 2020, 20 futures and 5 options based on metals, energy and chemical products have been listed on SHFE and its subsidiary – Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), which serves as the international platform of SHFE.

About INE

Founded in 2013, INE is the first Chinese futures exchange open to overseas investors and has listed the largest number of international products among all Chinese futures exchanges. To date, INE has listed five international products — crude oil futures, TSR20 futures, low sulfur fuel oil futures(LSFO), bonded copper futures and crude oil options. These products have attracted market participants from over 20 countries and regions in five continents (Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and Oceania).

