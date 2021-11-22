MI Charitable Foundation helps an Oregon family rebuild after devastating wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MI Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Milgard Windows & Doors, recently donated $15,000 to help an Oregon family rebuild their home following a devastating wildfire.

Milgard Team Members: Pat Olsen, Chris Davis, Bob Grove, Grant McCarthy, Jessica Love, Anthony Scales

"I'm privileged to be part of a caring community." Milgard Corporate Service Manager Pat Olsen

The James family found their home damaged beyond repair after the Riverside Fire raged through their neighborhood last year. The rebuild began this fall with the help of the MI Foundation's gift, support from the Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group (CCLTRG), and windows supplied by Milgard Windows & Doors customer L&M Glass.

"I'm privileged to be part of a caring community," said Milgard Corporate Service Manager Pat Olsen, who is also the Chairman of the CCLTRG. "Through the recovery group, our dealer partners and the MI Foundation, we've been able to do a lot of good."

Grassroots giving efforts that help to support the local community in times of need is what the MI Charitable Foundation is all about. Milgard team members are encouraged to participate and engage in fundraising and volunteer events that they are passionate about.

Fortunately, Pat Olsen is dedicated to helping people in his community get back on their feet and navigate the systems and processes necessary on the road to rebuilding their homes.

ABOUT MILGARD WINDOWS & DOORS

Founded in 1958, Milgard Windows & Doors offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Owned by MI, Milgard operates plants in California, Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit www.milgard.com.

ABOUT THE MI CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

In 2015, the MI Charitable Foundation was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The charitable foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – veterans' affairs, children's wellbeing, and cancer.

ABOUT MI WINDOWS AND DOORS

MI is a residential window and patio door manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands manufacture stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

Milgard Windows & Doors (PRNewsfoto/Milgard Windows & Doors)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Milgard Windows & Doors