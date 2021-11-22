PATRÓN® Tequila Teams Up With Award-Winning Artist Jessie Reyez Honoring The Natural Ingredients Masterfully Combined To Create A Simply Perfect Tequila

Modern Remake of the Classic Latin American Song "Gracias A La Vida" by Jessie Reyez, Amber Mark, and Fousheé Celebrates the Dedication and Passion Behind PATRÓN Tequila in "Simple Yet Perfect" Campaign from Brand

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN Tequila, the world's number one ultra-premium tequila, is announcing a powerful new campaign that proves, when masterfully combined, a few natural elements can create perfection. Inspired by the traditional, handcrafted PATRÓN process that takes only natural ingredients through a time-honored production method to create the finest tequila in the world, this campaign features three unique voices singing a 'simple yet perfect' a cappella version of the ballad, "Gracias a la Vida."

Together for the "Simple Yet Perfect" campaign, award-winning singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, Grammy-nominated Amber Mark and genre-bending singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fousheé honor this Grammy Hall of Fame song, one of the most beloved Latin American songs in history, which like PATRÓN celebrates the beauty and perfection of simplicity. "Gracias a la Vida" is a positive, moving, and grateful tribute to all that life gives us, including elements of nature and the senses we have to enjoy them – a fitting parallel to PATRÓN Tequila, which is made from natural ingredients, masterfully combined, to create tequila perfection.

"The first time I heard 'Gracias a la Vida' I knew right away it was a very special song. The lyrics are filled with present moment gratitude and love. The world needs more of that these days," Jessie Reyez says. "I'm honored to bring it to life today with PATRÓN Tequila, a brand I respect for how they honor tradition, Latino heritage and passion."

In order to create a uniquely memorable rendition of the classic song that provides a parallel for the inventive tequila-making craft of PATRÓN, the brand enlisted acclaimed Grammy-winning producer-composer Andres Levin, founder of the Grammy-nominated Afro-Cuban band Yerba Buena, and his company, Tribe Caribe.

Maintaining the original essence and Spanish lyrics of "Gracias a la Vida," Levin's use of a cappella for the campaign reflects the PATRÓN rejection of unnecessary processing that would distract from the quality of the ingredients that go into making its tequila. The effect is a modern and unexpected take on a classic song paired with strikingly beautiful and natural imagery that echoes the PATRÓN production process.

"PATRÓN Tequila is passionately handcrafted by our familia at Hacienda PATRÓN – bold innovators committed to artfully combining a few, natural ingredients to create the world's number one tequila," said Kathy Parker, President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, PATRÓN Tequila. "With this campaign, the powerful voices of these three talented artists mirror the story of our artisanal tequila-making process, preserving the beautiful, rich character of our ingredients, while delivering perfection in every drop."

The song will be unveiled in a new TV ad and long-form music video created by MullenLowe LA featuring the three artists set against a backdrop of the natural elements that make PATRÓN tequila extraordinary – from water to 100% Blue Weber agave to the volcanic stone of the tahona wheel uniquely used in the making of PATRÓN Tequila.

PATRÓN goes to outstanding lengths with its traditional, handcraft production process to achieve excellence, never cutting corners, and never compromising quality for efficiencies. One of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, PATRÓN is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same passion and commitment to craftsmanship. The quality and smooth, delicious flavor of PATRÓN tequila is a testament to this unshakable confidence embedded in the heart and soul of PATRÓN, delivering an elevated result that is simply perfect.

The PATRÓN "Simple Yet Perfect" campaign will also be available in :60, :30, and :15 second versions across broadcast and digital platforms, and can be viewed on Instagram @Patron and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/patrontequila.

