Direxion Launches Nanotechnology ETF (TYNE)

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion (direxion.com) announced today the launch of the The Direxion Nanotechnology ETF (Ticker: TYNE). TYNE invests in companies believed to be at the forefront of nanotechnology, spanning the traditional sectors of consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, information technology and materials.

"Investors continue to seek exposure to disruptive industries, but one important area they may not yet fully appreciate is nanotechnology," said David Mazza, Managing Director, Head of Product at Direxion. "Nanotech is used today in awide variety of businesses, ranging from agriculture, to biotech, to defense, to energy and semiconductors. With this innovation, materials can be made stronger, lighter, more durable and more reactive, helping to reduce costs and increase producivity."

The TYNE ETF seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Kensho Extended Nanotechnology Index. The S&P Kensho Extended Nanotechnology Index tracks the performance of U.S.-listed companies involved in the creation and/or manipulation of matter at the molecular (or smaller) level, by providing one or more of the following four types of products or services: fabrication and manufacturing processes, measurement and simulation, materials, and delivery systems.

Investors seeking to gain exposure to nanotech stocks, and the nanotech sector, can access U.S.-listed nanotech companies such as Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Nano Dimension Ltd. ADR (NNDM), BionTech SE (BNTX), Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) and others through this nanotech ETF ($TYNE). For additional nanotech stocks, see the table below.

As of November 12, 2021, the 29 constituents had a median total market capitalization of $4 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $98 million to $250 billion, and were concentrated in the healthcare and information technology sectors. Top ten index holdings are as follows:

Name Ticker GICS Sub-Industry Market Cap ($M) Weight (%) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT Biotechnology 1,183 11.74 Bruker BioSciences Corp BRKR Scientific Manufacturing 12,127 8.83 Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM Biotechnology 5,890 8.66 Nano Dimension Ltd. ADR NNDM 3D Printing 1,508 6.32 Moderna, Inc. MRNA Biotechnology 139,343 4.97 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA Biotechnology 9,772 4.73 BionTech SE BNTX Biotechnology 66,386 3.64 Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO Biotechnology 249,062 3.59 Alkermes plc ALKS Biotechnology 4,887 3.56 Angiodynamics Inc ANGO Medical Devices 1,099 3.30

Source: Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., S&P, as of 10.31.2021.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips traders with ways to execute short-term, tactical trades and investors with strategic exposures, and thematic strategies, focused on emerging trends. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $25.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxion.com , or call us at 866.476.7523.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks –

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal companies related to nanotechnology may rely on a combination of patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secret laws to establish and protect their proprietary rights in their products and technologies and may be adversely affected by loss or impairment of those rights. In addition, nanotechnology companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel. Nanotechnology companies may be smaller, less-seasoned companies that may be more volatile than the overall market. Small and Micro-capitalization companies often have limited product lines, narrower markets for their goods and/or services and more limited managerial and financial resources than larger, more established companies.

There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Additional risks of the Fund include, but are not limited to, Index Correlation / Tracking Risk, Index Strategy Risk, Natural Disaster / Epidemic and Market Disruption Risk, and risks associated with the market capitalizations and sectors of the securities in which the Fund may invest. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

