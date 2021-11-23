The Habit Burger Grill Is Bringing The Flame To San Diego With New Location In Vista

The Habit Burger Grill Is Bringing The Flame To San Diego With New Location In Vista The Habit Burger Grill Opens Drive-Thru in Vista, CA on December 1st

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the grand opening of a new location in Vista. Located at 445 Hacienda Dr., the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' starting on December 1st.

(PRNewsfoto/The Habit Burger Grill)

In honor of the exciting grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill is hosting exclusive pre-opening VIP events for The Habit's CharClub members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up for the CharClub at www.habitburger.com/vista.

Free Charburger Day ( Monday, November 29th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, Fries and Drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. (Safely serving our guests is our top priority, proper safety measures will be in place.)

Free Habit Day ( Tuesday, November 30th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Upon opening, the local restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering. Convenient curbside pick-up and delivery is available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Contactless delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and ordering ahead via phone.

"At The Habit Burger Grill we are committed to bringing excellent service and culinary forward food to all customers. We look forward to bringing this dedication to our newest location in San Diego," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steak. The Habit Burger Grill also offers three family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant's dining room will be open Monday - Sunday 10:30am -10:00pm, with the drive-thru remaining open until 11:00pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 300 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, eight in China and four in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill