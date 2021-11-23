Hard Rock Spreads Holiday Cheer with Exclusive Deals on Hotel Stays and Rock Shop Savings Fans are Invited to Celebrate the Holidays at Hard Rock with Festive Events Around the World

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world begins to travel again, and families and friends look to reunite and reconnect this holiday season and beyond, Hard Rock Hotels is offering exclusive savings on hotel stays so fans can book a long awaited vacation and get back to creating memories with loved ones.

"This gifting season, Hard Rock International wants to ensure we're spreading extra holiday cheer by providing special offers to our fans," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "Whether finally booking a relaxing getaway at a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, or shopping hundreds of Hard Rock branded merchandise items on our website, there truly is something that will bring merriment to all this holiday season, including the festive events at Hard Rock properties around the world."

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos

For a holiday gift sure to create lasting memories, Hard Rock Hotels provide travelers with worldwide entertainment-infused experiences. With properties in enviable resort destinations across the globe, as well as urban getaway cities, each hotel offers a distinctive vibe true to its location.

From Tuesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 5, shoppers can save 25% off daily rates when booking stays at participating Hard Rock Hotels and 50% off rates at participating All-Inclusive Hard Rock Resorts for travel from Dec. 13, 2021, through April 30, 2022. In addition to exclusive rates, additional inclusions are daily breakfast or food & beverage credit/discount, early check-in/late check-out upon availability, plus free upgrades based on availability. Travelers can click here to book.

Rock Shop's Cyber Week Savings

The Rock Shop has an array of items to gift Hard Rock fans and music aficionados alike. Specialty items include the 2021 Holiday Collection featuring 50th anniversary commemorative Christmas tree ornaments, holiday-inspired pins, seasonal apparel and more.

From Friday, Nov. 26 through, Sunday, Nov. 28 online orders from the Rock Shop will be 30% off. On Monday, Nov. 29 orders of $50 or more will receive free shipping and a free throw blanket. For Giving Tuesday, free shipping will be available for all Charity Collection orders such as Freddie Mercury and the John Lennon Imagine Collection.

Celebrate the Holidays at Hard Rock

Hard Rock invites fans to don their festive attire for a variety of holiday happenings at Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos around the globe. From Christmas tree and Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremonies to holiday brunch with Santa and exclusive New Year's Eve entertainment and events, Hard Rock has decked the halls for the most wonderful time of the year. A sample of events includes:

To learn more about Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos or to book a stay, visit www.hardrockhotels.com. To shop Hard Rock's online retail Rock Shop, visit www.shop.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 67 countries spanning 249 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

