OWC Introduces Mercury Elite Pro mini USB-C Portable Storage Solution

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announced today the OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini. Introduced over a decade ago to emulate its award-winning desktop sized OWC Mercury Elite Pro "sibling," the OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini has earned a stellar reputation of offering superior portable storage performance.



OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini is a powerhouse that gives creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families the speed and universal connectivity of a USB-C 10Gb/s interface and up to 4TB of storage capacity and 542MB/s real-world performance speeds. The included USB-C cable with tethered USB-A adapter lets you plug into nearly anything, anywhere. Connect the OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini to past, present, and future Macs and PCs and iOS, Android, and Chrome OS devices. The OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini is bus-powered so that you can free yourself from power adapter limitations. Cut the cord and take high-performance storage where you need it from the desktop to a mountaintop.

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini isn't just all work and no play. Besides saving and backing up computer data or functioning as a workhorse drive on set or in the edit suite, use it to watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your gaming console or directly attached to your Smart TV.

As a console gamer, you know you can never have enough storage space. Whether you have an eight gen PS4 or Xbox One or the latest PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console, the OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini lets you spend more time going for the win and less time worrying about storage limits. Run backward compatible PS4 and Xbox One games directly from the OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini to maximize your new console's precious internal storage for the latest titles. You can also store PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games on the OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini and transfer them faster than re-downloading to your console when you want to get your game on.

OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini Highlights

Universally compatible: Plug and play with past, present, and future Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Android tablets

Life ready: save, access, backup, and edit work and personal files with up to 542MB/s real-world performance

Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Game on: ideal for game storage with Playstation and Xbox consoles

Entertainment center: watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV

Portable: bus-powered and rugged to go from desktop to mountain top

Bootable: Startup and launch apps in just seconds

Quiet: heat-dissipating aircraft-grade aluminum housing and fanless venting provide cool, nearly silent operation

Deployment ready: pre-configured solutions undergo rigorous multi-step performance certification

Connected: Connect universally to any USB or Thunderbolt computer or device with the included USB-C cable and USB-A adapter

Worry-free: Up to a 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini is available immediately in capacities from 0TB (add your own drives) starting at $42.99 or from 480GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, models starting at $94.00.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

