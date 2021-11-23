PEF Services Wins Client Service Award at 2021 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Event

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC (PEF), a CSC company and a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, has received the highest award for private equity fund administration in the client service category from Global Custodian. The fund services community was honored at the 2021 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards in New York City on Nov. 18, 2021. The annual awards recognize the innovation and achievements of service providers within the fund service providers industry.

The Private Equity Fund Administration Client Service Award winner is determined by responses to Global Custodian's 2021 Private Equity Fund Administration survey, which measures and ranks client perceptions of the service they have received from their fund administration service provider over the past year.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leader in private equity fund administration client service, the highest recognition for service providers," said Anne Anquillare, CFA, and head of CSC U.S. Fund Services. "We take great pride in this recognition which underscores the value that PEF delivers to alternative investment funds, an industry which is complex, rapidly changing, and under intense pressure from many sides. A big thank-you to our team who delivers great service, innovative technology solutions, and an ongoing commitment to excellence every day."

Global Custodian is a leading magazine covering the international securities services business, publishing news about custody, fund administration, market infrastructure (CSDs, CCPs, and global STP solutions), securities lending and financing, prime brokerage, and securities industry technology.

"Global Custodian's recognition of excellence in fund services highlights the importance of this key industry segment," said Laura Hills, senior vice president for CSC U.S. Fund Services. "Their coverage of industry issues and timely topics to help educate and inform investment professionals on a global scale are to be commended."

"PEF Services is to be congratulated on winning the Client Service award – one of the most competitive categories in the Global Custodian surveys," said Richard Schwartz, head of research for Global Custodian.

To learn more private capital fund services, download the white paper "The Future of Private Capital Fund Services," which includes a fundraising Readiness Toolkit designed to help GPs begin laying the groundwork for a successful fundraise by reviewing and strengthening their fund services.

About PEF

PEF sets the standard in providing high-value, high-touch fund administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a nearly 20-year track record of delivering best-in-class solutions to funds and general partnerships, including equity, debt, venture, emerging managers, real estate, debt, fund of funds, co-investment, SPVs, and SBICs. Additionally, the firm focuses on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. For more information, please visit pefservices.com.

About CSC

CSC is a leading provider of specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the unwavering partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial institutions. CSC's Global Financial Markets professionals are located in key financial centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global company capable of conducting transactions wherever our clients are―and we accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve. For more information about CSC's services, visit cscgfm.com.

