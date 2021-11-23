ShowingTime Data Reveals Surprising Year-Over-Year Gains in Home Buyer Activity in Midwest and South Regions in October

Listings in 20 markets averaged 10 or more showings per listing, Seattle and Denver again led the nation in buyer demand

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest data from ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider, shows surprising home buyer activity in the Midwest and South regions during the month of October, posting unusual jumps in home showing traffic. Seattle and Denver led the nation in buyer demand for the second consecutive month, and listings in 20 markets across the U.S. averaged double-digit showings, according to the latest ShowingTime Showing Index®.

"Showing activity typically slows in the fall, but as the Showing Index has shown we've seen buyer demand remain strong in many markets throughout the country to reverse the seasonal trend," said ShowingTime Vice President & General Manager Michael Lane. "Last fall we saw an unparalleled rise in buyer demand, which makes October's year-over-year gains all the more impressive."

Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Orlando, Fla., Miami, Salt Lake City and Washington D.C. were among the list of 20 cities where buyer demand drove the average number of showings per listing to double-digit levels. Of the top 20 markets, all but three saw a positive month-over-month change in demand. Other cities with significant buyer activity included Grand Rapids, Mich., Kansas City, Mo. and Cleveland in the Midwest, and Tampa, Fla., Memphis, Tenn. and Sarasota, Fla. in the South.

The Midwest region saw the greatest buyer activity of all the regions, with a 6.5 percent jump in showing traffic year over year. The South region, which last month led the nation in buyer demand, followed with a 4.9 percent boost in activity in October. The Northeast's 1.7 percent dip and the West's 6.4 percent decline in foot traffic rounded out buyer demand in the U.S. Overall, the country saw a modest climb of 0.8 percent in buyer demand.

The ShowingTime Showing Index is compiled using data from more than six million property showings scheduled across the country each month on listings using ShowingTime products and services. It tracks the average number of appointments received on active listings during the month.

Change Seattle, WA 14.88 9% 6% Denver, CO 13.69 7% 7% Burlington, VT 12.05 41% 9% Dallas, TX 11.88 23% 6% Orlando, FL 11.83 42% 3% Miami, FL 11.45 58% 3% Port St. Lucie, FL 11.31 50% 3% Bremerton, WA 11.15 -7% 4% Manchester, NH 11.00 -11% -3% Tampa, FL 10.88 26% 6% Memphis, TN 10.66 10% -2% Boulder, CO 10.64 27% 6% Salt Lake City, UT 10.61 -2% 5% Bakersfield, CA 10.44 3% 12% Bridgeport, CT 10.36 8% 5% Richmond, VA 10.32 12% 7% Sarasota, FL 10.30 48% 8% Washington, DC 10.17 -10% 5% Trenton, NJ 10.13 13% 16% Colorado Springs, CO 10.06 15% -2% U.S. 6.52 12% 1%

