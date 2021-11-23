Tricon Announces Plans to Deliver Over 3,000 New Build-to-Rent Homes Across 23 Communities to Satisfy Growing Demand for U.S. Housing

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tricon Residential Inc. (TSX: TCN) (NYSE: TCN) ("Tricon" or the "Company"), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, provided an update today on its active build-to-rent community pipeline, which has now expanded to over 3,000 rental units in 23 new home communities across the U.S. Sun Belt. The communities are under development or under contract to be developed within Tricon's existing single-family rental investment vehicles THPAS-JV1 and Homebuilder Direct JV, and are being built by a number of national and regional homebuilders including four of the top 25 largest homebuilders in the United States.

A rendering of Tricon's Willow Creek Manors in Tomball, TX, one of the company's 23 planned build-to-rent communities. (CNW Group/Tricon Residential Inc.)

Tricon has always been committed to increasing access to high-quality housing options for American families and believes this can be accomplished in part through the construction of new purpose-built single-family rental communities, within close proximity to excellent schools, parks, neighborhood retail centers, and major job nodes. The planned communities are targeting the middle market resident demographic and are located in high-growth Sun Belt states, aligning with Tricon's broader single-family rental strategy. The communities consist predominantly of single-family detached homes with 3 - 4 bedrooms and two or more bathrooms, and typically have access to a range of resident-centric amenities including community parks, pools and recreational areas.

"COVID-19 has cast light on the shortage of affordable housing options across the U.S.," said Gary Berman, President and CEO of Tricon Residential. "At Tricon, we are committed to expanding the supply of accessible, high-quality housing for families who are seeking a single-family home and prefer the convenience and flexibility of a rental lifestyle. We are also focused on building sustainable communities that enrich the lives of our residents and the local neighborhoods they live in, which is central to our corporate strategy and our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") priorities. Our build-to-rent pipeline makes a positive contribution to alleviating America's housing shortage, while stimulating local economic growth and catering to the needs of modern residents."

The 23 communities are located across ten MSAs, including: Texas (Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio); California (Sacramento and Inland Empire); Phoenix, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Reno, Nevada. Tricon is currently on track to have over 600 new homes in these communities constructed and available for rent by the end of 2022, with the full pipeline expected to be delivered by the end of 2024. The homes will feature convenient and controlled access through Tricon's smart home package, which includes smart locks, door sensors, smart thermostats, energy-efficient HVAC systems, leak detection systems, as well as high-efficiency ENERGY STAR® certified appliances. Using its technology-enabled operating platform, Tricon aims to deliver an exceptional resident experience within these rental communities, from leasing and maintenance to community activities and ancillary services.

Tricon Residential is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 35,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy. We strive to continuously improve the resident experience through our technology-enabled operating platform and innovative approach to rental housing. At Tricon Residential, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life's potential. For more information visit www.triconresidential.com.

