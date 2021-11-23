ZA Group Shareholder update

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, (OTCMARKETS: ZAAG) shareholder update.

The company announces that they have rescinded the agreement with Econic Crop solutions for cause. The company is focused on developing our other subsidiaries and anticipates future growth and acquisitions in this sector. The company wishes Econic Crop solutions and their management well in all their future endeavors.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," 'plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," 'will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE ZA Group Inc.